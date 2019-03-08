Tesla V3 Supercharging: Why Model S and X Aren’t Eligible: Video
Only Tesla Model 3 owners can partake in V3 Supercharging, but that will change in the future.
Just the other day, Tesla unveiled its V3 Supercharger. We’ve published plenty of info on it, but essentially, you’re looking at a 250-kW plus charging rate that offers upwards of (if not sometimes exceeding) a 1,000-mile-per-hour charge, at least for a short period of time.
Tesla has said that, at least initially, it’s only making these third-gen Superchargers available to Model 3 owners. However, all Tesla cars (Tesla Model S and Model X of all “builds” and all “model years”) will eventually benefit. What’s the rub here? Our good friend Sean Mitchell spells it all out for us, at least based on his research and opinion.
As previously stated, we’d like to point out that Sean has upped his YouTube game for those who can’t spend a bunch of time watching videos. He offers a comprehensive and well-researched video description below, in addition to his solid video content.
Let us know your thoughts and observations in the comment section below.
Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:
Supercharging V3 and why Model S and X aren’t eligible yet
Last night Tesla introduced Supercharging V3 to Model 3 owners participating in the early access program. I’ll get to why I think V3 was only released to Model 3 owners in a moment. First, let’s do a quick run down of the recent news.
V3 Supercharging event: https://youtu.be/NNaqB-RsT9A
Tesla is installing a brand new network of 1MW Tesla Powerpacks to facilitate up to 250 kW charge rates. This means that a Model 3 LR will gain about 75 miles in 5 minutes. If we assume Tesla will taper off charging speeds as the battery pack gets to 80%, you’ll be able to recover about 235 miles in 15-20 minutes and a full charge in 30-40 minutes. Tesla says this is a 50% improvement on charge times, cutting down an 80% charging from 40 minutes and a full charge from 1 hour.
Not only is the charging rate a 2x improvement, Tesla further underscores their dominance in fast charging intellectual property. Tesla can now deliver on demand high powered energy AND reduce V3 electricity costs by leveraging what’s called peak shaving.
In addition to V3 hardware upgrades, Tesla will be pushing out a software update to allow what they call ‘On-route Battery Warmup’.
Last on the Supercharger news, V2 Supercharger tech will also receive a power boost from 120 kW peak charging to 145 kW or a 13% speed improvement. This means that Model S and X owners will see minor charge rate bumps.
The last thing I wanted to address is why S and X did not receive the V3 update? There’s two reason:
1) One I believe, Tesla wants and needs to boost sales for their Model 3, especially after the introduction of the Standard Range battery option.
2) More importantly, it appears that Model S and X, in their current form, do not have the hardware for 250 kW peak charging.
As stated in a Model 3 teardown by the YouTube channel Ingeerix, the Model 3 has a larger charging cable and connector.
Ingeerix video: https://youtu.be/rDYbvI32OBE
According InsideEVs’ research, the Model 3 battery pack has improved cooling compared to Model S and X.
An old Model S 85 kWh pack has the ability to cool 444 18650 cells with a single cooling ribbon pass.
A P100D Model S pack levels up by cooling 258 1850 cells per ribbon
Model 3 improves its cooling with 164 21700 cells per ribbon.
This means, according to InsideEVs that, “with both more contact surface area and a higher conductance factor, the Model 3’s cooling tube system can conduct 2.3x as much heat from the pack as the Model S.”
11 Comments on "Tesla V3 Supercharging: Why Model S and X Aren’t Eligible: Video"
S and X owners will benefit indirectly with faster stall turnover and no reduced charge when a set of stalls are shared.
+1
They also benefit from the slightly increased power given to Supercharger v2 and from the battery prewarming feature, which combined will make a noticable difference to all Teslas, and will make a difference much sooner than SC v3 because it applies to existing infrastructure, whereas the SC v3 charging rates will only be available once they actually build them.
Can S and X charge, at a lower rate, on the new equipment? Or, are they exclusive to 3?
They’ll just charge at the slower rate. Charging stations are available to all Teslas.
I would think Tesla would have to do something about the S and X not being able to take advantage of this. After all, those are the high-end flagship products. They are supposed to be the best at everything.
You have to give Tesla credit. They are willing to undermine their top end models as they advance EV tech whenever possible. This probably it isn’t the best business strategy.
It makes me wonder when they will update the S and X to take advantage of it as well. Hopefully the Taycan puts a bit more pressure on them in this regard. More competition = everyone wins
It makes Tesla owners upset because they’re spoiled by the fact that Tesla does retrospective upgrades at all.
No other car maker would consider existing customers when rolling out a new technology. Do existing Leaf owners grumble about the better capabilities of the new version of the Leaf?
Think what he’s trying to say, the original Model S has to cool more cells so the first gets good cooling, but by the time the ribbon gets to the last cell, little cooling is available so cells are at very different temperature deltas, so more careful charging needed.
As the Model 3 has less than a 1/3 as many cells per ribbon, the delta between first and last, and the potential for heat to build up in the ribbon is much less, so they can push the charging and heating of cells harder.
I watched that video and he said charging will go from 1hr to 30 min… I don’t think he understands the charge tapering below 50% and charging profile. If you charge Model 3 LR 1 hr at 250kw from about 10% to near 100%, optimum condition it’ll probably take about 60 min. At V2, its about 70 min. So if it takes 1 hr for V3, it should take 50 min with V3 if you charge from about 10% to 90%. He’s also the guy that killed his Tesla battery charging to 100%… I don’t know if you should listen to this guy for charging advice.