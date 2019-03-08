Tesla V3 Supercharging: Why Model S and X Aren’t Eligible: Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Only Tesla Model 3 owners can partake in V3 Supercharging, but that will change in the future.

Just the other day, Tesla unveiled its V3 Supercharger. We’ve published plenty of info on it, but essentially, you’re looking at a 250-kW plus charging rate that offers upwards of (if not sometimes exceeding) a 1,000-mile-per-hour charge, at least for a short period of time.

Tesla has said that, at least initially, it’s only making these third-gen Superchargers available to Model 3 owners. However, all Tesla cars (Tesla Model S and Model X of all “builds” and all “model years”) will eventually benefit. What’s the rub here? Our good friend Sean Mitchell spells it all out for us, at least based on his research and opinion.

As previously stated, we’d like to point out that Sean has upped his YouTube game for those who can’t spend a bunch of time watching videos. He offers a comprehensive and well-researched video description below, in addition to his solid video content.

Let us know your thoughts and observations in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:

Supercharging V3 and why Model S and X aren’t eligible yet

Last night Tesla introduced Supercharging V3 to Model 3 owners participating in the early access program. I’ll get to why I think V3 was only released to Model 3 owners in a moment. First, let’s do a quick run down of the recent news.

Tesla is installing a brand new network of 1MW Tesla Powerpacks to facilitate up to 250 kW charge rates. This means that a Model 3 LR will gain about 75 miles in 5 minutes. If we assume Tesla will taper off charging speeds as the battery pack gets to 80%, you’ll be able to recover about 235 miles in 15-20 minutes and a full charge in 30-40 minutes. Tesla says this is a 50% improvement on charge times, cutting down an 80% charging from 40 minutes and a full charge from 1 hour.

Not only is the charging rate a 2x improvement, Tesla further underscores their dominance in fast charging intellectual property. Tesla can now deliver on demand high powered energy AND reduce V3 electricity costs by leveraging what’s called peak shaving.

In addition to V3 hardware upgrades, Tesla will be pushing out a software update to allow what they call ‘On-route Battery Warmup’.

Last on the Supercharger news, V2 Supercharger tech will also receive a power boost from 120 kW peak charging to 145 kW or a 13% speed improvement. This means that Model S and X owners will see minor charge rate bumps.

The last thing I wanted to address is why S and X did not receive the V3 update? There’s two reason:

1) One I believe, Tesla wants and needs to boost sales for their Model 3, especially after the introduction of the Standard Range battery option.

2) More importantly, it appears that Model S and X, in their current form, do not have the hardware for 250 kW peak charging.

As stated in a Model 3 teardown by the YouTube channel Ingeerix, the Model 3 has a larger charging cable and connector.

According InsideEVs’ research, the Model 3 battery pack has improved cooling compared to Model S and X.

An old Model S 85 kWh pack has the ability to cool 444 18650 cells with a single cooling ribbon pass.

A P100D Model S pack levels up by cooling 258 1850 cells per ribbon

Model 3 improves its cooling with 164 21700 cells per ribbon.

This means, according to InsideEVs that, “with both more contact surface area and a higher conductance factor, the Model 3’s cooling tube system can conduct 2.3x as much heat from the pack as the Model S.”