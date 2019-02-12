Watch This Tesla Model 3 Stop Itself To Avoid Horrific Crash: Video
FEB 12 2019 BY ERIC LOVEDAY 133
Bet you didn’t see that coming.
Out of seemingly nowhere, a car flies into view ready to crush the Tesla Model 3, but Tesla’s automatic emergency braking steps in and saves the day.
It appears as though the car that comes into view from the left of the screen ran a red light. Furthermore, the rate of speed is clearly quite high. This perhaps indicates that the car was trying to beat the light change.
Well, as the light changed and the Model 3 moved off, into view comes the light-runner. The Model 3 (it’s impossible to think the driver noticed the incoming car) reacted immediately by activating the automatic emergency braking system to bring the car to a quick halt. All Teslas, including the Model S and Model X, are fitted with this feature.
This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed Teslas avoid crashes on their own and it certainly won’t be the last.
So, the Model 3 escaped unscathed, but a major crash still occurred when the offending car slammed into the side of the older white truck that didn’t stop on its own (no automatic emergency braking here). It’s safe to assume the driver of the white truck didn’t even see the car prior to it smashing the driver’s side of the truck.
Check out the video above and prepare to be wowed by the tech that stopped the Model 3 just in time.
Hat tip to @28delayslater for sharing this video with InsideEVs!
133 Comments on "Watch This Tesla Model 3 Stop Itself To Avoid Horrific Crash: Video"
Broadside to broadside hit, and still flipped the truck.
Hope that guy is ok.
Wow.
Automatic Emergency Breaking along with all the cameras for Autopilot lets the car see 360 around the car at a distance and able to detect the rate of speed of an object from 360 as well.
No other car with just Automatic Emergency Breaking could have seen that coming.
Win………Tesla Owner!!
I always wonder how people know this was AEB, if they are driving in the car behind. But other than that, I think more cars than Tesla have 360 degree view. Usually it’s called cross traffic braking. Volvo and Mercedes at least have it. But many cheaper cars just for rear traffic, driving out of a parking spot in reverse.
Still, active safety features can help a lot, but not sure if this is actually any proof.
Surprising how easily that truck was flipped. These high vehicles are a rollover risk.
Not surprising at all. Very typical.
Google Tesla Model X rollover risk. It simply refuses to roll over.
The basic design of a typical pickup truck is a center of gravity disaster.
Huge engine in the front, over the wheels, up high, and power to the back where there is no weight.
Miracle that they aren’t *all* dead. Lol.
I once saw an Expedition rollover on a freeway on-ramp. He wasn’t going really fast, but it just tipped over. This was years ago and I’m pretty sure they are at least a little safer now, although I will still never buy one of those huge SUVs.
Not if it had a belly full of batteries.
“Get those batteries in mah bellahh!”
/unexpectedaustinpowersreference
Vans and light trucks aren’t exactly known for their low centre of gravity.
They’re not usually a large roll-over risk when they’re not being rammed into by a red light runner from the side. Most vehicles are at this risk when hit from such an angle. I’ve seen vehicles of all sorts of shape and size get rolled over when hit from a side angle like that.
This is an area where EV’s shine: The low-slung battery packs make the vehicles harder to roll over.
It looks like the only reason the truck flipped ofer was because its wheel supporting the momentum hit the curb.
No, he is many feet from the curb.
That truck is top heavy.
I find it funny you are the first to mention this. It’s a work truck with quite a big shell and utility bed, probably stacked with tools.
It isn’t broadside but more a driver side rear end hit. Any higher center of gravity vehicle gets hit by the rear quarter will cause a roll over when the vehicle becomes side way.
How do you know it was AEB?
I looked around the intersection before entering even when I am at a red light waiting for it to go green. Learn that in my first defensive driving class after getting a speeding ticket. This driver might be able to drive 🙂
Me too….but this was way late. The dude with the black sedan was sleeping at the wheel. With that said, i want my car to bail me out on the one instance i don’t pay attention and some fool decides to sleep and drive.
Thank you. That’s a reminder to me I really need to be doing that more automatically than I currentiy do rather than just focusing on the light that controls my car.
Joe for your own safety don’t drive in America. My friend from England told me to take public transport when visiting. The rules are similar but the drivers are WAY student.
The Tesla driver seemed to hesitate after the light turned green. Had he/she accelerated as soon as the light turned, it would have been a different outcome. I see so many morons running red lights that I count to “two” before taking off. It may piss off the guy behind me in his beater truck, but I don’t care. This tactic has saved me a couple of times.
I do something entirely different that doesn’t piss off anybody, I use my eyes and look.
@P Roppo
That’s what you’re taught to do in every Defensive Driver course and Driver’s Ed class. That’s also why I disagree with the author’s assertion that “it’s impossible to think the driver noticed the incoming car.”
Noticing and being able to stop are 2 different things.
“Noticing and being able to stop are 2 different things.”
It’s called defensive driving. By observing the road around you, and anticipating what might happen, you give yourself MORE time to react if something DOES happen — or avoid it entirely by seeing it coming in advance.
If the Tesla driver in this example had glanced left a little sooner they would have seen this car hurtling towards the junction without slowing down, and been able to stop that little bit sooner.
I totally agree. I always look both ways before leaving a red light.
Even green lights you gotta look, people do this kind of thing all the time.
So many people run red lights and stop signs on the island I live on I usually will stop or slow down (carefully) even on a green if someone on a cross street looks like they’re gonna blow through the light. (of course, you gotta be careful if cars are behind you, but a lot of the people in the area do the same thing so they’re kinda expecting it.)
You don’t even need to count to two before setting off — simply look both ways as the lights change, and then accelerate away from the light gently, giving yourself time to react as you check both ways a second time.
This is one area where I prefer the European way the lights work, which is to have an amber phase between going from red to green, which tells drivers “The lights aren’t green JUST yet, but they’re about to change to green momentarily, so take this time to check it’s clear before proceeding”.
The few times we’ve driven in the states, the lights have just instantly gone from red to green with no amber phase in between.
But yeah just proceed sensibly and look both ways, there’s absolutely ZERO need to hold up traffic by sitting still at a green light when all you have to do is use your eyes and look. While the lights are red I am always looking at my surroundings, to see the situation around me. Not staring at my phone (never!) or staring blankly ahead. That would be bad driving.
When I was growing up in the ’70s I could swear we had yellow between red and green. Probably phased it out as we are mostly impatient children over here.
Definitely pausing before going saved this Tesla. The work truck went forward immediately.
“…but a major crash still occurred when the offending car slammed into the side of the older white truck that didn’t stop on its own (no automatic emergency braking here).”
The white truck was almost a car length ahead of the Tesla, so automatic emergency braking wouldn’t have helped him. He’d still get t-boned. He would have had to gun it, to accelerate out of harms way. This is a situation where the insanely fast off-the-line acceleration of a Model S/X Performance would have come in handy to possible avoid getting t-boned.
In some situations, yes. In this case the truck driver never saw the car coming.
I think the red-light runner might have been hit by a car on the other side before coming toward the path of the TM3 and the truck.
Yes he was, there is left side damage along with all airbags deployed.
Sharp eyes. I didn’t notice that.
Also the random debris following the car into the intersection is probably from the prior collision.
Keen observation. I noticed the left side/driver side damage on the four-door black sedan (Chevy) that seemingly ran the light and narrowly misses the Tesla. It was also interesting to watch oncoming traffic, such as the white sedan and red truck in the left and right oncoming lanes, respectively. After watching the video multiple times, it appears that at the :06/:24 and :10/:24 marks you can see the shadows of the two oncoming vehicles remain in place, as though they have stopped. Perhaps it was due to a collision. Is it likely that both vehicles would have stopped merely because they had witnessed the accident? Could it be that the Chevy was traveling at a high rate of speed to ‘make the light’ but was also impacted by another vehicle such as the truck (which appeared to be towing something)? The airbags did appear to be deployed before it swerved toward the Tesla. It also appears to rotate on the passenger side rear wheel, I wonder if this change of trajectory was due to impact on the left side of the Black Chevy. Close call for the Tesla driver…glad a collision was averted.
If the phone had been horizontal, we would probably know that. I hate vertical videos.
I was thinking it was a dashcam until I noticed the T-Mobile logo at the top of the start of the video. Is this some dashcam app that’s available that I didn’t know about? I have an old iPhone I could repurpose…
It is a dashcam app because you see the phone was mounted/not budging at all (probably so they could use navigation and whatnot). Then whoever it was recorded their screen instead of downloading the video.
It looks like the white Audi fortunately got a piece of his left side resulting in a spin to the red light runner. This spin avoided a full head-on collision into the side of the truck that would have certainly resulted in major injuries or death to the truck driver.*
*Note that the speed and geometry of the car without the side swipe may have resulted in a collision with the rear of the truck, or even complete avoidance of the truck altogether. Also, the collision with the Audi may have really attracted the peripheral vision of the Model 3 driver resulting in his or her braking hard. (Who really knows without further investigation? Everything here is pretty speculative.)
Unplugged said:
“the collision with the Audi may have really attracted the peripheral vision of the Model 3 driver resulting in his or her braking hard.”
That’s a very astute analysis!
This is very unlikely. The red light runner was moving so quickly that no human in the Tesla could have reacted in response to the crash only 20-30 feet away. Even the delay between the initial collision and the collision with the truck happened in less than .5 seconds.
Could be. That might explain that bang noise at 0:06
TheDrive posted a scathing article today about how Tesla’s and NHTSA’s claim that AutoPilot reduces crashes by 40% has been debunked and exposed as BS.
http://www.thedrive.com/tech/26455/nhtsas-flawed-autopilot-safety-study-unmasked
LMAO at serial anti-Tesla troll NOT-Impartial, Observed to Hate Tesla as he posts an article link by his fellow, long-time anti-Tesla D-Bag “honest” Ed Niedermeyer at theDrive!
Niedermeyer was the POS “journalist” that started the infamous “Tesla Death Watch” which fabricated their fake reports of Tesla suspension issues and were totally discredited for his FUD, just like Not-Impartial here on InsideEVs.
https://www.tesla.com/blog/grain-of-salt?redirect=no
It’s like clean coal, you know he’s not telling the truth just from his name 😀
And like “Clean Coal advocates”, he is probably getting paid to post his serial anti-EV/Tesla FUD propaganda.
usernames check out.
Big Oil thanks you for re-posting that now-widespread Tesla hater meme.
It’s true that the media misconstrued the meaning of the statistics proving that Tesla cars equipped with Autopilot+ Autosteer have a very significantly lower accident rate than those without it. But the error of logic is in not understanding that this makes the benefit to safety of Autopilot+ Autosteer even stronger than their superficial analysis suggests!
Tesla cars equipped with Autopilot+ Autosteer have a 40% lower accident rate than those without whether or not Autosteer was actually active at the time of the accident! That means that when active, the benefit is actually much stronger than the 40% statistic indicates, because it has dragged the accident rate down that far without any help from Tesla cars in which Autosteer wasn’t activated.
Of course, understanding that argument requires the reader to engage his thinking… the exact opposite of the appeal to fear you’re using, not-so-Impartial Observer. 🙄
I guess that’s one possible interpretation, LOL
NOT-Impartial is NOT a very smart troll for sure!
You linked to the article, but it is obvious you didn’t comprehend the article. The author clearly states that the study was “flawed” not “debunked” as you claim. The article clearly states that the findings by the “NHTSA was never transparent about either the methodology it used to obtain its 40% reduction finding….”
The person who examined the data cited by Niedermeyer never stated the original NHTSA study was “debunked and exposed as BS” as you absurdly assert. Instead, the person who studied the data simply points out a flaw in the methodology which may or may not support the findings of Tesla and the NHTSA.
It is your fundamental bias against Tesla that leads you to declare something not written in the article.
the D-Bag is not getting paid to comprehend, he is getting paid to obfuscate the truth.
How do we know the Tesla stopped itself and it wasn’t just the driver having good reflexes? There’s no evidence in that video that the Model 3 did this autonomously.
Good question – But I would assume the person who took the video — who looked to be in a Tesla as well (or had a similar type dashcam) likely spoke to the person in the Model 3 prior to posting the video.
Assuming things works well all the time.
No, literally 28delayslater (who they are crediting for the video) said he didn’t know on Twitter. He agrees this is misleading.
If you watch the video all the way through the person recording the video drives off while the Model 3 pulled over.
…
The person in the Tesla drove into the intersection, indicating that they did not notice the oncoming speedy driver. It’s possible they could have then noticed and slammed the brakes, but do you usually look to the left as you proceed forward in an intersection?
You might if you heard the first crash.
Yes? Of course you do. It’s one of the things you are taught when you learn to drive — to take nothing for granted and to check both ways at an intersection.
Have you seen people drive in the US? The only people with reflexes like that here are NASCAR drivers, and I highly doubt any of em are driving a Tesla for fun.
Wow incredible. Mandate this for all cars now.
What? Aware and highly reactive drivers? Can’t do that. It’s personal.
Just in time, where one almost got killed by “auto pilot” again…
So is this a normal feature of AEB or is it only active if you purchase autopilot etc?
Safety features in Tesla’s are NOT dependent on Autopilot or Full Self Drive purchase. Any run of the mill Tesla (with the appropriate hardware like this Model 3) would have done this. Even a base model with NO AP.
The Twitter feed has nothing extra, if anyone thought it might. Note that he’s reposting someone else’s video with no trace-back. Much of his feed is reposting other people’s content.
Is there any evidence or claim that the driver did not step on the brakes? As others have pointed out the car had already sustained severe damage before it came into view. I would think that the previous impact would have attracted the attention of the Tesla driver and he/she most likely applied the brakes.
But it’s so bangbang. If the Tesla driver’s awareness came from the first impact, I’m not sure they could have that fast of reflexes.
Though peripheral eyesight is terrible, Humans do however have excellent ability to sense motion in the peripheral vision, it stems from our hunter-gatherer days, a survival tool to sense predators approaching from the side.
It’s quite likely the driver sensed movement in their left peripheral vision something rapidly approaching which could have still explained them braking hard without AEB.
I would have and have done the same thing. Looks like a sketchy half intersection to be launching at green. Cautious acceleration.
coupled with checks to both sides. Cautious acceleration alone is pointless if you don’t observe.
The car than ran the red light (Black VW?) appears to have gotten hit once already before hitting the white truck. Watch the video. There are pieces flying Before the impact and its side impact airbags are inflated.
The “Black VW ?” could already have been in post impact “slideways” mode, having previously ping ponged off of another vehicle or barrier, before entering the intersection and video frame. Good thing the Tesla rolls back a hair for a half second, before taking off forward into the intersection.
Actually, I think the car with the dash cam rolled forward for a half second as the Tesla remained stopped.
On closer inspection, your assessment is correct. The car with dash cam was in a bit of a hurry, before the Tesla got going.
How about it Bob Lutz? Any of GM cars can do that? Hey Bob you still there?
Literally any other car with collision avoidance would do this, too.
Plus the activation of the brakes had no influence on the outcome, the car running the red light was already moving past the TM3’s line of motion when the brakes were applied “automatically”.
I see alot of “defensive driving blablabla…” posted here. While that may help you in some situations you will still die in many others.
Take my example…35 mph 2 way road, guy on opposing lane falls asleep and suddenly drifts into my lane. Wall on the right so nowhere to run. I brake almost to a complete stop while he keep accelerating and runs me over.
Many of you underestimate the importance of these safety features because you don’t see them at work everyday …and when that day comes, when you need them, you may not be able to tell your story without them.
He still would have hit you with AEB. If he had it, it would have been slower. If you had it, no change.
Had your exact scenario happen to me. I pulled hard left all the way to the shoulder of the oncoming traffic and prevented a collision. The guy that fell asleep hit the wall on my side of the road bounced off and finally slowed to a stop in the middle of the road. 99.9 percent of accidents are preventable if at least one of the people involved is paying attention. In almost every accident that occurs you will find out that both parties were not driving defensively. Sure the blame will typically fall on one party or the other but even the person ruled not at fault probably could’ve prevented it.
I must be the only person in the world who only sees an image at the top of the article and not a video. How sad
No, the model three is from the 21st century. The white truck is from the dark ages.
I had to make an emergency stop on I-5 while driving a 2014 S. I am pretty sure the car was stopping before I applied the brake but I’ll never know for sure.
Can anyone confirm that it was the automatic emergency braking stopped the Tesla? Because that’s a big assumption. The Tesla driver had the highest chance of stopping in time because there was no car to their left. Seeing oncoming traffic is somewhat easier. The white truck would have a much lower chance of seeing the offending driver because the Tesla would have blocked their view. Until we get definitive data that it was full intervention by the car, cannot jump to conclusions.
You know the truck driver is sitting higher up right? Affording them a better view.
My Tesla MS has such amazing accident avoiding capabilities that it suddenly brakes like that to avoid phantom cars in parallel universes while I’m driving with Navigate on Autopilot in the carpool lane. It scares the crap out of me, but I have faith that it sees into other dimensions.
Is there a way to turn that safety feature off? I’ve had minor issues with it while taking a weird on/off-ramp
I love that technology is helping to make inattentive drivers more safe. What I don’t care for is, “it’s impossible to think the driver noticed the incoming car.” When I’m at a red light, I’m scanning the intersection. When it turns green or right before I think it will, I’m checking for cross-traffic and wayward pedestrians and bicycles. If there’s a car coming at 50mph, I wouldn’t go. Having the right of way is not a guarantee of safety. There’s plenty of dead people that were following the rules when they died. What the Tesla did is not magic, and predicting the crash was neither impossible nor unavoidable. It saw what a more attentive driver would have. I’m glad that cars are helping us to drive safer, but I’m sad that it is not compensating fast enough for the loss of skill and attention of today’s drivers.
Funny how accidents where the drive claims (many times erroneously) auto-pilot caused the accident will get a million headlines, and videos like these get none (in the non-EV media(.
A good example of why it is always a good idea to look left and right(I’m in a rhd country) at traffic lights. Getting T-boned at 50+mph could ruin the rest of your life.
Lucky the guy was able to turn and broadside the truck, that slowed him down and spread the forces on the impact zone. Hope everyone was ok!
Why did the Tesla roll backwards before going forwards. That’s not good!
I think the Tesla remained stopped and the car with the dash cam rolled forward a few feet.
It kind of appears as an optical illusion. On closer examination, the Tesla just hesitated for a half second, not actually rolling backwards.
Hah I hope I never encounter you on the road.
Wow, that intersection is about a half mile from my house. 63rd and Hwy 119, just outside of Boulder, hope everyone is ok.
Sorry but this is a click bait title.
There is NO evidence to support the claim that AEB kicked in here.
Yes, the car has 360 degree view BUT Tesla has never mentioned how the collision system works since updating the car to use all cameras in V9.
I have a feeling that it hasn’t changed since the other cameras were added, especially since Tesla is still working to perfect the side camera neural networks for the cameras.
Watching it again closely, you’ll see that the white car (first impact) hit its brakes too.
In fact if you advance the video 1 frame at a time, the white car hits its brakes before the Tesla (look at brake lights).
Nice but to be fair it was just luck as the guy was coming from the side.
Interesting that Tesla’s brake light didn’t come on until after the black car got struck the white car first. Then it stop immediately. The brake distance is great.
I don’t know if it is stopped by AEB or driver, but at that point, the black car is already in the front view of the car (~10 o’lock).
If the truck was a little bit faster, it would have avoided the crash.
Seems that the black car was at fault. They hit the white car, but we’re going so fast that they also hit the white truck
Their was a driver in that Tesla!
WTF is wrong with ppl today? A high speed collision, a truck rollover, and people are just sighing and waiting to go around and be on their way? PULL TF OVER and see if someone needs help. Take 5 minutes out of your soooo-important day and at least call 911.
I usually accelerate off the line if I am at the front of the line.
I would have been a victim of the crash in that scenario.
With Tesla’s acceleration, you would have been well out of the intersection if you went as soon as it turned green.
I’m amused that the conversation on the radio mentions asking to see registration and proof of insurance 🙂
Tesla=Badass American innovation. I love my model 3.
Hope everyone is okay! But an average driver makes that stop. Yes, Tesla has great technology, and it’s fantastic that it is able to make that decision on its own. And it may be the only car available with that ability. But to say that it’s impossible that the driver could have noticed the oncoming car is naive. Nobody enters a large intersection without looking both ways, especially after the light changes. It’s great that the car can prevent accidents, but people need to be more accountable. I’m really hope that all cars have this technology some day, let’s hope it’s mandated! But you have to look out for yourself too, don’t turn EVs into an elitist mode of transportation. As everyone learns in drivers ed, don’t put yourself in a situation where you have no escape from an accident. In this particular case, even though the at-fault driver ran the light very late, an alert driver avoids that collision every time. Please take care of yourselves, and please Eric, don’t tell people they can’t avoid accidents like this on their own.
The car that ran the red light it’s super lucky that the white car was there if it wasn’t for that he would have head on that truck and probly have been severely injured. And luckily for the truck it was a slow roll.
Based on another comment, this is at 63rd and CO-119 (also known as Diagonal Highway) in Boulder Colorado. The speed limit on Diagonal Highway (the cross street) is 55 MPH. Not obvious from the video is right behind the recording car there is a single train track running parallel to CO-119. The two cars are sitting trapped between the tracks and the stop line
This is not a square intersection – as the street name implies, the streets are at a highly oblique angle. The white car that reacted and put on his brakes would have had a clear view except for the truck blocking his view. The driver in the Tesla would have to be looking over his shoulder to see the other oncoming car. That would support the idea the car initiated the braking.
I think it’s irresponsible and unscientific to claim this was AEB when you don’t know. Could easily have been the driver. Any idiot will look both ways in intersections for exactly the reason we see here. Broadsides in intersections are as old as intersections.
Sorry guys you can clearly see that the car wouks have missed the Tesla anyway
I hope as soon as possible autonomous cars will take off the roads dangerous drivers like this one.
I wonder if this individual gave the video to the police or affected indiviuals
This is a 3 month old video. The original video link here https://youtu.be/D5fT2753EgQ
No big deal…millions of crashes are avoided every day by human drivers. Factoids: Musk says his self driving tech is 98% efficient….that means every 100% you will crash twice. Factoid: It takes 500,000 gallons of water to process 1 ton of Lithium for batteries.
That is some voodoo magic (any sufficiently advanced technological appears magical at first). Pretty impressive.
I make it a habit to wait a second or two and look both ways because sometimes there’s a fool attempting to make it across.
Ok. Ok. The system on the Tesla is good. We all know that. But this situation doesn’t illustrate that. The car was never on collision course towards the Tesla. Even if the Tesla wouldn’t had stopped I don’t see a big collision happening with the other car. The even hit another car before crossing in front of the Tesla and bitten the small truck. The Tesla driver was never in clear danger. Watch the video again, check the position of the car running the light when the brakes on the Tesla are activated