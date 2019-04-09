Tesla Sentry Mode Catches Construction Truck Damaging Model 3: Video

59 M BY MARK KANE

Without Sentry Mode the cause might still remain unknown

Tesla Sentry Mode has once again proved its usefulness, as a Tesla Model 3 owner was alerted by the Sentry alarm when a construction truck hit their parked car.

After coming home, the car was found to be damaged and there was nobody willing to plead guilty, which isn’t a surprise. Recorded video from the Sentry Mode, however, identified the cause.

From the video description:

“Construction going on across the street from where I parked. Got a alert Sentry alarm was trigged so when I came home I found a nice dent on the rear panel. Sentry mode to the rescue. T ruck driver and whole construction crew denied it was them. I told them I have you on video and then they all started singing like canary’s pointing fingers at each other. Without the sentry mode I would have been paying for this out of my own pocket. Are there any honest people left in this world?”

One of our readers sent us this tip to help spread the word that Tesla cars are equipped with this brilliant system and to suggest that in the future, allow this video to be downloadable over-the-air instead of just onto a USB drive.

Hat Tip To Sam!!!