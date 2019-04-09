Tesla Sentry Mode Catches Construction Truck Damaging Model 3: Video
Without Sentry Mode the cause might still remain unknown
Tesla Sentry Mode has once again proved its usefulness, as a Tesla Model 3 owner was alerted by the Sentry alarm when a construction truck hit their parked car.
After coming home, the car was found to be damaged and there was nobody willing to plead guilty, which isn’t a surprise. Recorded video from the Sentry Mode, however, identified the cause.
From the video description:
“Construction going on across the street from where I parked. Got a alert Sentry alarm was trigged so when I came home I found a nice dent on the rear panel. Sentry mode to the rescue. T
ruck driver and whole construction crew denied it was them. I told them I have you on video and then they all started singing like canary’s pointing fingers at each other.
Without the sentry mode I would have been paying for this out of my own pocket. Are there any honest people left in this world?”
One of our readers sent us this tip to help spread the word that Tesla cars are equipped with this brilliant system and to suggest that in the future, allow this video to be downloadable over-the-air instead of just onto a USB drive.
Hat Tip To Sam!!!
Good thing the truck driver had help to guide him…otherwise he might have missed hitting the Tesla.
Liars proven so by Tesla cams. Priceless. Going to buy an M3 to honeytrap dishonesty and thieves
Did something get the number of that truck, yes, and this is why front license plates should be a federal requirement. I guess it is for trucks.
That’s right, back-up, so you can longer have direct line of sight to front edge of the car, and then put your hand up after the guy hits it. Good Work.
At least the damage will be minimal, coinciding with intelligence of the truck helper.
From article: “… (we don’t believe this bit [the videos can be downloaded over-the-air] to be true though) instead of just onto a USB drive…”
—————
A recent OTA update to Tesla Sentry Mode includes an user option for Sentry Mode videos to be automatically sent to Tesla cloud for backup. This was a Tesla community requested feature to protect owners against thieves knowledgeable enough to remove the USB drive from the car during a break-in.
From Tesla OTA Release Notes:
“Sentry Model will send recorded footage to Tesla for temporary backup and feature improvement. You can enable or disable this collection any time via the DATA SHARING video clip setting in Controls > Settings > Safety & Security. Please refer to your Owner’s Manual for more information.”
I’m not sure if Tesla has widely deployed this latest Sentry Mode update… it may still be in limited release.
Yes. that is what needs to also be emphasized. All the reports say owner took USB drive home to download video.
Each report should mention that the video is also sent to the cloud so that even if the usb drive is stolen, the video is still available for download
It should be configurable to use either one or both the usb storage and your favorite cloud storage, iDrive, One Drive, Google cloud storage, drop box, personal wester digital, FTP, SFTP etc….