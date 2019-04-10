Watch Tesla Sentry Mode Capture Thief’s Identity & License Plate
Please bring tech like Tesla Sentry Mode to all cars … and soon!
When Tesla first launched its Sentry Mode, we were excited and impressed. However, we’ll be honest to say that we didn’t realize its true potential. Now that it has been around for a bit of time, we’re happy to share and report that it’s pretty awesome. Clearly, in today’s crazy world, all automakers should work to eventually implement such a system. While it seems so simple, this technology is proving its worth in more ways than one.
As you can see from the video above, Tesla’s Sentry Mode caught a thief once again. This brave (and seemingly unaware) criminal was attempting his exploits in broad daylight. Sadly for him, the Tesla owner has saved and shareable video of his face, as well as the license plate number of his getaway car.
The situation occurred about a week ago, on the Embarcadero near Levi’s Plaza in San Francisco, CA. Fortunately, there was nothing in the car to steal. However, unfortunately, the Tesla Model 3 sedan’s rear-quarter window was punched out. While we don’t have any official verification, an update to the YouTube comment section says that the criminal has been arrested:
San Francisco Police confirmed they were able to arrest a suspect, 21-year old Jeremiah Jefferson on second-degree burglary charges and a probation violation.
Video Description via Jed Franklin on YouTube:
Tesla Model 3 break-in recorded with Sentry Mode
Tesla model 3 break-in recorded with Sentry mode cameras. Incident occurred on 4/3/19 on the Embarcadero near Levi’s plaza in San Francisco. Nothing to steel but damage was done to the car. Broken rear quarter window.
3 Comments on "Watch Tesla Sentry Mode Capture Thief’s Identity & License Plate"
Probation violation was probably why they cared about this one.
Just give it a little time and you’ll see all the car thieves masking their faces.
The greater value of Sentry Mode is probably going to be catching collisions.
Yes, a guy skulking around with a mask on would definitely work.
I do agree with your conclusion, though, though it’s relative.
Sentry Mode: “Bring it to all cars soon.” Yes, and while you’re at it, add in great performance, efficiency, a ground up ev, ota, and whatever else Tesla does better than legacy car companies, which is most everything. Like that will happen.
Still, I agree with your assessment that other cars, as in all new ones, should have sentry mode, but it won’t happen.