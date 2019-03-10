40 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Protection is probably worth the loss though.

Sentry Mode protects your Tesla from break-ins and thieves, but how much does it drain the battery when activated? More specifically, what level of draw does Sentry Mode have on the Model 3 battery?

We know that Sentry Mode requires juice to operate when activated. That’s obvious. But is the draw on the battery substantial or is it low enough that you can activate Sentry Mode at will?

You can find out what the expected level of draw on the Model 3 battery is in this video right here from our friend Tesla Raj.

We suspect that over time, Tesla will find way to reduce the draw of Sentry Mode, but even right now it’s not that big of an issue. Activate it as deemed necessary and don’t fret too much.

Video description:

How does Sentry Mode affect your Phantom Drain?

Explanation of Sentry Mode from Tesla