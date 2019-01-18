See Tesla Ranger Perform On-Site Model 3 Tire Rotation: Video

56 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla Ranger to the rescue.

One of the benefits of owning a Tesla is that in some instances, Tesla Rangers come to you to perform routine service such as tire rotations on a Model 3, which you can see here.

Now, it may seem like a minor perk, but in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, this type of on-site service can save you a lot of time and headache.

And for something as simple as this, why not have the service people come to you? The car then doesn’t take up a stall at the shop that could be utilized for a more major repair.

Admittedly, this is not the most exciting video to watch. It’s just a tire rotation. Not much to see here. But it’s the at-home service that we thought worth sharing.

