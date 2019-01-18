See Tesla Ranger Perform On-Site Model 3 Tire Rotation: Video
56 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 4
Tesla Ranger to the rescue.
One of the benefits of owning a Tesla is that in some instances, Tesla Rangers come to you to perform routine service such as tire rotations on a Model 3, which you can see here.
Now, it may seem like a minor perk, but in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, this type of on-site service can save you a lot of time and headache.
And for something as simple as this, why not have the service people come to you? The car then doesn’t take up a stall at the shop that could be utilized for a more major repair.
Admittedly, this is not the most exciting video to watch. It’s just a tire rotation. Not much to see here. But it’s the at-home service that we thought worth sharing.
Video description:
The benefit of owning a Tesla, minimum service visits and less maintenance cost!
This tire rotation is complimentary due to another service request for our other vehicle, but we heard it’s free the first time.
4 Comments on "See Tesla Ranger Perform On-Site Model 3 Tire Rotation: Video"
I had my first tire rotation done my mobile service in December at 6500 miles. He came to my work garage and did similar work to this video. The first one is free. Considering how easy it is, I’m doing future ones myself.
Although this frees up a stall back at the shop, it turns a 5 minute job with air tools into a 60-120 minute truck roll. It’s a nice perk for owners, but it’s REALLY expensive for Tesla.
This seems like a good idea, but it’s not efficient. As the number of Tesla’s grow having cars running around servicing cars is not efficient.
rotating tires is stupid. Why would you do that? They sell tires in pairs of two. There isn’t any sense in doing this.