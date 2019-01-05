Check Out Tesla Model X Widebody With Orange Lamborghini Interior

32 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Truly an eye-catcher here.

This stunning widebody Tesla Model X P100D features a true Lamborghini leather interior in a striking shade of orange.

T Sportline specializes in customizing only Teslas and this is one of the most dramatic we’ve seen. That orange interior really packs a powerful punch.

Just out the video above and let us know what you think of this eye-catching electric SUV.

Video description:

Limited to just 20 bespoke Tesla Model X P100D’s, T Sportline’s “T Largo” program offers limitless possibilities to our most ambitious clients. The seventh iteration of the bespoke program is one of the most beautiful and aggressive customizations ever completed by T Sportline, offering an unmatched level of attention to detail. The exterior story begins with the Solid Black 2018 Model X P100D. The program’s exclusive carbon fiber front splitter, widened fender arches, side skirts, rear diffuser and rear wing all retain their original gloss carbon fiber finish which contrasts against the black factory paint.

You can find out more about this one-of-a-kind Tesla Model X here.

Modifications details below:

Base Car

● 2018 Tesla Model X P100D

Exterior

● Tesla Model X Limited Edition T Largo Wide Body Package #7 of 20

● 3M Crystalline tint 70% / 40% (front windshield, front doors)

● Painted Satin Black Chrome Delete

● Custom Painted Brake Calipers in Lamborghini Orange.

Wheels & Suspension

● Limited Edition TS120 22” forged wheels 22×9.5” front 22×10.5” rear finished in Matte Black. Exclusively for the T Largo Carbon Fiber Wide Body Package.

● Uses factory Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires 265/35-22 front and 285/35-22 rear factory tire set, original lug nuts, original TPMS and accepts factory center caps.

Interior

● Bespoke interior – 6 hides of Lamborghini Orange. Contrast Black stitching.

● Signature Square Quilted door inserts and seats in Lamborghini Orange.

● Reupholstered Upper Dash in Lamborghini Black and Black Alcantara.

● Dyed speaker grilles to match Lamborghini Orange leather.

● Gloss carbon fiber steering wheel with Lamborghini Orange and contrast black stitching.

● Gloss Carbon Fiber Flip Door and Sliding Tray.

● Gloss Carbon Fiber Dash Trim.

● Gloss Carbon Fiber Seat Backs for Six-Seat Configuration.

● Gloss Carbon Fiber Seat Sides for Front and Second Row Seats.

● Custom Floor Mats with T Sportline Logo in Orange.

Electronics

● Audiophile Sound System

● Escort Max CI Ticket Avoidance System