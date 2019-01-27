  1. Home
  2. Racing
  3. Watch Tesla Model X P100D Race Jeep Trackhawk, Mercedes AMG GLC 63

Watch Tesla Model X P100D Race Jeep Trackhawk, Mercedes AMG GLC 63

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Electric versus gas in this ultimate, high-powered SUV race.

The Tesla Model X P100D electric SUV takes on the mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, as well as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.

More Tesla Racing Action
Watch World's Most Epic Tesla Race: Model S, 3, X & Roadster
Watch A Tesla Race A Superbike, Formula 1 Car, Jet, Airplane & More
Watch Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor Race Performance Version: Video

The race here is extremely close and it’s not all that easy to see which SUV wins. But we can provide you with a hint. The blue one just ekes out victory in this three-way racing matchup. Its time is 11.8 seconds.

Here’s a look at that finish, which sure is a close one this time around:

Video description:

You asked, we listened!

Lining up against the Tesla Model X P100D and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is the 710hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk! We’ve seen the Model X P100D leave all competitors in its wake in previous drag races, but how will it fare against the Trackhawk?

There’s only one way to find out… Let’s race!

Categories: Racing, Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!