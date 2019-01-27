1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Electric versus gas in this ultimate, high-powered SUV race.

The Tesla Model X P100D electric SUV takes on the mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, as well as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.

The race here is extremely close and it’s not all that easy to see which SUV wins. But we can provide you with a hint. The blue one just ekes out victory in this three-way racing matchup. Its time is 11.8 seconds.

Here’s a look at that finish, which sure is a close one this time around:

Video description: