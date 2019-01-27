Watch Tesla Model X P100D Race Jeep Trackhawk, Mercedes AMG GLC 63
Electric versus gas in this ultimate, high-powered SUV race.
The Tesla Model X P100D electric SUV takes on the mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, as well as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.
The race here is extremely close and it’s not all that easy to see which SUV wins. But we can provide you with a hint. The blue one just ekes out victory in this three-way racing matchup. Its time is 11.8 seconds.
Here’s a look at that finish, which sure is a close one this time around:
Video description:
You asked, we listened!
Lining up against the Tesla Model X P100D and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is the 710hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk! We’ve seen the Model X P100D leave all competitors in its wake in previous drag races, but how will it fare against the Trackhawk?
There’s only one way to find out… Let’s race!
