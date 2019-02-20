52 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Let’s go super fast in an SUV. Said nobody…ever.

Well, we’re still gonna give it a shot, even though it makes almost no sense at all.

The Tesla Model X electric SUV is known for its amazing quickness, but what’s it like at very high speeds? Like at 150 MPH?

Find out here in this video featuring the Tesla Model X out on the Autobahn. It comes to us courtesy of AutoTopNL, a YouTube channel that prefers screaming exhaust. You won’t find that here. Instead, it’s serene and quiet in the Model X even at this super high rate of speed.

Video description: