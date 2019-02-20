Tesla Model X Hits Autobahn For High-Speed Run: Video
Let’s go super fast in an SUV. Said nobody…ever.
Well, we’re still gonna give it a shot, even though it makes almost no sense at all.
The Tesla Model X electric SUV is known for its amazing quickness, but what’s it like at very high speeds? Like at 150 MPH?
Find out here in this video featuring the Tesla Model X out on the Autobahn. It comes to us courtesy of AutoTopNL, a YouTube channel that prefers screaming exhaust. You won’t find that here. Instead, it’s serene and quiet in the Model X even at this super high rate of speed.
Video description:
TESLA MODEL X 100D – 240km/h AUTOBAHN POV by AutoTopNL
Auto-Top is an honest and pure car filming and testing company.
We’re not interested in eco & green (unless it’s like, really superfast). Screaming exhausts, whining superchargers and blowing turbo’s is what we want to hear! We review all sorts of performance cars.
In the different playlists you can enjoy exhaust sounds, acceleration tests (0-100, 0-200) with launch control, onboard cams and the revving sound of each car. Exotic cars, hothatches, power sedans. We have it all!
Let’s see… the battery range of a tesla @ 150 mph is about 14 miles. The range of the petrol-powered Porsche that just past the Tesla can do 150 mph for HOURS! Al Gore will be gutted