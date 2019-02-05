Tesla Model S As Mobile Service Vehicle Spotted On East Coast

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla spreads the electric ranger fleet to the East Coast

Tesla encourages that the majority (up to around 80%) of car repairs can be performed without a visit at the service center.

The service is done at a customer’s home or work by Tesla Mobile Service (Ranger), which so far used mostly conventional vans. The ultimate solution will be an all-electric fleet, consisting of Tesla cars. And here is one of the Model S, converted to a Tesla service vehicle, spotted by Kacey Green on the East Coast.

It seems that Tesla is converting its older Model S, coming from trade-ins, which is kind of smart, especially since it helps to keep the used cars price a little bit higher (lower supply for customers).

We believe that the Tesla Model Y and pickup truck will be an even better fit for the Tesla Mobile Service in the future.

