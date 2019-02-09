Watch Tesla Model X P100D Obliterate Audi RS4 In Drag Race

21 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It’s a beatdown this time ’round.

We’re not even gonna make you guess which vehicle wins this race. It’s full-on annihilation.

The Tesla Model X electric SUV crushes the Audi RS4 in this matchup, as is often the case in these Tesla drag races.

What’s truly entertaining though is watching a big, heavy SUV get the immediate jump on a much smaller and far lighter gas car. And if you thought the Model X would start to fade, well then, you thought wrong.

In addition to the starting-start race, there’s a rolling matchup and a brake test, too. The brake test is predictably won by the lighter Audi, but the rolling race, well…it’s electric!

Video description:

It’s time for Audi and Tesla to go head-to-head! These are two of the most powerful practical cars on the market, but what will happen when they hit the track? The Audi RS4 comes with a 2.9-liter V6 with 450hp, while the Model X P100D has 770hp and can hit 0-60 in around 3 seconds! So does the RS4 stand a chance against the fastest SUV out there? There’s only one way to find out… Let’s race!

Bonus 360-degree race video below: