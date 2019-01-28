Check Out This 3D-Printed Rear Tesla Model 3 Seat Lock: Video

  1. Home
Smart and simple

All those who would like to better secure the Tesla Model 3‘s trunk from thieves receive a new, brilliant solution.

It’s a simple 3D-printed locking mechanism, developed by Jon Osborne, who not only presents it but also shared all the files to make your own.

Tesla Model 3 Rear Seat Lock Is Pure Genius: Video

It could be a valuable security device, especially when so many thieves are trying to steal precious cargo. Usually, they are breaking the rear corner glass, reaching their hand in and folding down the seats to see if you have anything of value in the trunk. With this locking mechanism, that will not be possible.

Separately, Tesla is developing Sentry Mode, which will be using Enhanced Autopilot cameras to:

  • give owners a 360-degree look at their car while they’re away
  • option to record footage for use later (10-minute clips)

TJKR

They’ll still break the rear corner class to see if its locked or not.

27 minutes ago
MTN Ranger

Pretty slick design. I doubt I will get them since I don’t live in California.

Waiting to see if Sentry mode will be available on my non-EAP optioned Model 3.

24 minutes ago