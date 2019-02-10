51 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

An in-depth look at the Model 3 in the winter.

Engineering Explained finally provides us with a highly detailed video on the Tesla Model 3 winter driving characteristics.

What’s very unique in regards to this particular Model 3 winter/snow video is that in typical Engineering Explained style, no detail is overlooked.

For example, the discussion ranges from Model 3 mid and long range, onto Model 3 Performance. It touches on which tires each variation comes with as standard, as well as discussing the benefits and drawbacks of various tire choices. And did you know the various versions of Model 3 have different ground clearance? Now you do.

Additionally, AWD is a focus of the video, as is slip start and track mode.

In a few words, no rock is left unturned and that’s why we appreciate Engineering Explained whose level of detail is really unmatched.

