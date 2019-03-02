Tesla Model 3 Performance Winter Range Test: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

Decent range in winter conditions are confirmed

According to Bjørn Nyland’s latest tests, the Tesla Model 3 Performance model in light winter conditions turns out to be very efficient. In the test, it had an estimated range of approximately 433 km (269 miles) at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph).

Interestingly, the increase of speed to 120 km/h (75 mph) increased energy consumption from 171 to 218 Wh/km. That’s a 27% decline, but it’s much less of a drop than in case of some other models. Bjorn attributes this to top-level aerodynamics. Therefore, if you take into consideration that the speed increased by 33%, then it seems that it’s totally worth it to drive faster and save time.

Range at the higher speed is estimated at 339 km (211 miles). Certainly is worth pointing out the fact that the higher speed is a typical highway speed. Furthermore, that 75 MPH test is above the speed most would drive in the winter. As a result, we can state that the Model 3 Performance has very high range, even in winter driving.

Test results:

@90 km/h (56 mph): 171 Wh/km and 433 km (269 mi) of range

@120 km/h (75 mph): 218 Wh/km (27% higher) and 339 km (211 mi) of range

* assuming 74 kWh of usable battery capacity