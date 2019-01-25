Video: Tesla Model 3 AWD Winter Driving Experience

55 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The Model 3 All Wheel Drive handles pretty well in snowy conditions

Right now, most can agree that the Tesla Model 3 AWD is one of the most fun cars to drive. The vehicle features a range of over 310 miles (500 kilometres). The vehicle is able to accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.3 seconds, alongside pretty good handling. And in the end, there are only a few vehicles that can match it in its price range.

However, the daily driving utility and the safety aspect of the all-wheel-drive system in precarious conditions is the main reason why some have bought this vehicle. And this is especially true for most of us in the Northern Hemisphere where winters tend to be harsh & snowy – even with all the global warming effects hitting us lately.

For the tech enthusiasts from The Buzz, having a snowy day is the perfect opportunity to test out the capabilities of the Model 3 AWD. Certainly, we’ve seen plenty of winter test drives like these in the last few weeks, but this one is a bit different. However, while others have tested a Model 3 AWD equipped with winter tires, this test is done with a vehicle featuring the All Season tires. And this should make things fun!

As you will see from the video above, the Model 3 seen here is put through various tests which resemble real-world situations. From pulling out in a snow covered parking lot, all the way to object evasion maneuvers and regenerative braking assisted stopping. It’s all there.

From the look of things, the Model 3 AWD is fun to drive in the snow. The vehicle comes with 19-inch tires (a worrisome feature for some), but it handles pretty well even with those. The evasion maneuvers are done without too much drama, even with higher speeds involved. In the end, we can say that this Model 3 – even with the all-season tires – handled itself just fine.

