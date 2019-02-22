30 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Gas-powered fast car and racing aficionado gets his first taste of an electric car in the Tesla Model 3.

It seems he wants a second helping. Perhaps a third!

Track Day TV covers high-performance vehicles. However, despite the long-time availability of the Tesla Model S P100D, the channel has never taken the plunge and driven an electric car. This is true about the vast majority of the world’s population. To be honest, EVs aren’t generally on most people’s radar, let alone that of a YouTube channel that covers such vehicles as the Mustang, Hellcat, GT-R, and Corvette. However, it’s high time to add the Tesla Model 3 Performance to the short list.

Track Day TV started making videos about eight years ago, but promptly dropped out of the game to pursue a job in the movie industry. Now, he’s back at it, and the Model 3 Performance called his name. It’s clear that making quality videos is his calling, but there’s a lot more to this video than cinematic imagery and scripted acting. There’s nothing we love more than seeing a gearhead’s opinion of electric cars immediately transformed. Time and time again, the Tesla Model 3 has proven itself as one such car that can achieve that task.

Why?

Well, because it’s powered by magic, of course.

Check out the video and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Track Day TV on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Performance Review | A Super Sedan Powered by Magic

We all heard about the P100D. But what about it’s little brother, the Tesla Model 3 Performance? For the first time in my life, I drive an electric car and find out what this fuss is all about.

Track Day TV is a channel dedicated to performance car reviews and building an extensive database of their acceleration times. At the same time, I strive to deliver content in a cinematic and visually pleasing style with honest opinions from a guy who spends most of his free time racing his cars.