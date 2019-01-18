Watch Tesla Model 3 AWD On Snowy Incline With Stock Tires

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Driving on packed snow up an incline often isn’t easy.

Here we see a stock Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor attempt some simulated start/stop climbs up the slick hill.

Fitted with the stock Michelin MXM4 tires, the Model 3 struggles at times. For snowy locations, we’d always recommend a proper set of snow tires be fitted at all 4 corners.

The lack of winter tires aside, the Tesla manages to move, though its pace is a bit on the slow side and there’s definitely some wheelspin here and there.

