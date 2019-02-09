Watch Tesla Model 3 Effortlessly Take On Snowy Tahoe Road: Video
The music sets the mood.
There’s snow. It’s on an incline. Curves lie ahead. Yet the Tesla Model 3 manages without fault.
In a word, the conditions could be described as dangerous. Basically, it’s the perfect storm of bad road conditions. Presumably, this Model 3 is equipped with snow tires. That would be true of most vehicles in the Tahoe area.
We’ve seen no shortage of these Model 3 winter driving clips, but this particular one is serene and beautiful, aside from that lone gas-chugging truck that passes by. The lone passing truck further seems to indicate that the roads are bad. We say that because you’d probably expect to see more than a single car out there otherwise, right?
Take a look at how effortlessly the Model 3 moves in the clip below.
@Tesla Model 3 handling the snow like a boss in Tahoe this morning! ❄️ @teslaownersSV #CaribbeanQueen pic.twitter.com/XHSlz1WdTH
— Charlie Joiner (@joiner_charlie) February 9, 2019
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Effortlessly Take On Snowy Tahoe Road: Video"
Looks like a plowed road, not sure of the overwhelming danger in it.
“The lone passing truck further seems to indicate that the roads are bad. We say that because you’d probably expect to see more than a single car out there otherwise, right?”
Not really, there are hundreds of miles of rural roads in the Tahoe area.
Check the Twitter thread. Guy is using stock 18″ aeros