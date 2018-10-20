  1. Home
This is not the ideal winter driving setup, but does it work?

We’ve heard the Tesla Model 3 fares well in winter driving, but what about the RWD version with no snow tires. Let’s see how it performs on the slick snowy stuff.

Relying mainly on Tesla’s traction control system, the Model 3 sans winter tires seem to handle the slick stuff rather well. Despite repeated attempts to do some spins, the Model 3 resists.

Admittedly, the car doesn’t appear to accelerate all that well, likely due to poor tire traction and the traction control system stepping in quite often. Additionally, the braking performance seems to be less than desirable.

But, that could be corrected with some proper winters tires and / or by choosing the AWD variant of the Tesla Model 3.

Remember when traction control didn’t even exist or was only available on expensive foreign cars? Well, back in those days, RWD was downright scary in the slick stuff, but now, along with snow tires and traction control, winter is no match for RWD.

We already know the Model 3 fares well in the snow. This comes as no surprise since the car is heavy, has outstanding weight distribution and a very low center of gravity. But if you want the ultimate snow-going Model 3, opt for AWD and fit it with some proper winter tires.

Video description:

Mark takes the RWD Model 3 into the first snow of the year to test the all-season tires and traction control in southern Ontario.

4 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 RWD Get Tested In Snow Without Winter Tires"

Alex

Any car in snow without proper tires is a big mistake.

2 hours ago
BillT

“But, that could be corrected with some proper winters tires and / or by choosing the AWD variant of the Tesla Model 3.” -> “But, that could be corrected with some proper winter tires.” Fixed it for you except for people who need to drive up big hills in snow.

2 hours ago
Terawatt
All-season tires are bad all seasons! If there’s a winter season, you should have two sets of wheels, with summer tires on one and winter tires on the other. All that understeer and aggressive stability control looks safe, but can’t it be disabled if you want to try driving yourself, such as in a big parking lot?? Back when I started driving traction control wasn’t common, certainly not on the then-old cars that I could aspire to owning. I still remember finding rear wheel drive preferable. Yes, it was much easier to fishtail, but much easier to control when it did. My front wheel drive Passat (LS 1979) was so light on the rear it would sometimes oversteer wildly if you came off the throttle while turning in, and understeer and head straight if you stepped on it too much on the exit… The rear wheel drive Volvo 740 GLE I also drove a lot was more predictable, and you could be on the throttle while fishtailing by simply applying some counter-lock. When the front wheels are only steering their available grip can’t be used up by accelerating or motor braking — only when you braked by pushing the brake… Read more »
1 hour ago
Derek

That was weak, if he was trying to get it to fishtail, he should go faster, turn sharper, and stop hitting the breaks so much. (Although I’m guessing the tail lights turn on when he takes it foot off the accelerator pedal and the regen is on and so it turns on the break lights…but he shouldn’t be letting off the accelerator pedal.
I’ll try it on my own model 3…in 3-5 years when I have the funds. lol

33 minutes ago