Watch Tesla Model 3 RWD Get Tested In Snow Without Winter Tires
5 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 4
This is not the ideal winter driving setup, but does it work?
We’ve heard the Tesla Model 3 fares well in winter driving, but what about the RWD version with no snow tires. Let’s see how it performs on the slick snowy stuff.
Relying mainly on Tesla’s traction control system, the Model 3 sans winter tires seem to handle the slick stuff rather well. Despite repeated attempts to do some spins, the Model 3 resists.
Admittedly, the car doesn’t appear to accelerate all that well, likely due to poor tire traction and the traction control system stepping in quite often. Additionally, the braking performance seems to be less than desirable.
But, that could be corrected with some proper winters tires and / or by choosing the AWD variant of the Tesla Model 3.
Remember when traction control didn’t even exist or was only available on expensive foreign cars? Well, back in those days, RWD was downright scary in the slick stuff, but now, along with snow tires and traction control, winter is no match for RWD.
We already know the Model 3 fares well in the snow. This comes as no surprise since the car is heavy, has outstanding weight distribution and a very low center of gravity. But if you want the ultimate snow-going Model 3, opt for AWD and fit it with some proper winter tires.
Video description:
Mark takes the RWD Model 3 into the first snow of the year to test the all-season tires and traction control in southern Ontario.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 RWD Get Tested In Snow Without Winter Tires"
Any car in snow without proper tires is a big mistake.
“But, that could be corrected with some proper winters tires and / or by choosing the AWD variant of the Tesla Model 3.” -> “But, that could be corrected with some proper winter tires.” Fixed it for you except for people who need to drive up big hills in snow.
That was weak, if he was trying to get it to fishtail, he should go faster, turn sharper, and stop hitting the breaks so much. (Although I’m guessing the tail lights turn on when he takes it foot off the accelerator pedal and the regen is on and so it turns on the break lights…but he shouldn’t be letting off the accelerator pedal.
I’ll try it on my own model 3…in 3-5 years when I have the funds. lol