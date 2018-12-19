Tesla Model 3 After 6 Months: Durability, Issues, Suggested Improvements

48 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Is this Tesla Model 3 holding up? What issues have occurred and how can Tesla improve it?

YouTube Channel 6 Months Later Reviews focuses on home and tech products after six months of use. While the Tesla Model 3 isn’t really a home product, it’s surely a tech product. In fact, many people consider Tesla a tech company just as much as a car company.

6 Months says the Model 3 may be the most significant vehicle of our time, but it’s not devoid of issues. There’s always room for improvements, and Tesla rallies its owners to share their experiences and help make its electric cars better.

Hopefully, this latest review by 6 Months makes its way to Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO is adamant about getting input from owners, since Tesla is on a mission to constantly update and improve its vehicles. The Model 3 has already come a long way since it was first released, and it only stands to get better.

While the host of 6 Months says the Model 3 is the best car he’s ever owned, he’s honest to share the issues. He goes on about the car’s qualities, but we’ll spare you for now, since most of it has already been said. You can watch the video to learn about his many compliments.

Issues and Suggested Improvements

In terms of faults, he notes that the piano black console area is difficult to clean and easily scratched. Also, as with any EV, you’ll have to plan for extra time on road trips. Even with the Supercharger Network, you just can’t travel as fast as you can in a gas-powered car.

Early on, his charge port door sensor wasn’t functioning properly and the driver’s side windshield wiper was loose. In addition, the hood wasn’t aligned properly. Tesla fixed the issues, but damaged the car in the process. He also notes that the center armrest squeaks when you pull it up, some rubber in the car is discolored, and a metal part fell out of the charging port door.

In order to improve the Model 3, 6 Months mentions that the music streaming service is not up to par. The automatic windshield wipers are also inconsistent. Additionally, he suggests adding a less accessible manual release for the front doors.

