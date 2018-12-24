Watch Tesla Model 3 Regen & Accel Tests On Steep Hills In San Fran
One pedal driving on San Francisco’s steepest hills?
Tesla Explained shared results of an interesting test of a Tesla Model 3 (the rear-wheel drive, long-range version). The test was on San Francisco’s steepest hills.
The idea was to see whether regenerative braking will be strong enough going downhill to not use brakes. And, on the flip side, to find out whether acceleration is still brisk going uphill.
As you can see, the steepest being Filbert Street at 31.5 degrees, Model 3 speed up from 4 to 21 mph using only regenerative braking.
On the less steep slopes, top speed was 15 mph using regen only and then 14 mph at 20°.
In the case of uphill acceleration on Jones Street (30°), Model 3 speed up from 0 to 35 mph.
Electric vehicles seem to be a perfect fit for such hilly city. It’s expected that the dual motor all-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 will be an even better choice. That’s mainly due to its stronger regen.
2 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Regen & Accel Tests On Steep Hills In San Fran"
Wonder if this would have been better if we could see what their foot is doing on the accelerator and brake peddles. Or maybe some commentary.
It is also a lot of fun to go down really long, really steep hills that can recharge your battery enough so you have a higher SOC at the bottom than you had at the top. Have done this a few times in western NC with my Zero SR and Energica Eva.