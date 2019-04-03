Tesla Model 3 Yields For Ambulance, Gets Smashed By Mack Truck: Video

17 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Some smaller cars may be no match for a Mack truck, but this Tesla Model 3 protects.

Unless you’re in the accident yourself, it’s hard to grasp specific details and circumstances. However, now that Tesla owners can share their experiences due to the cars’ built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), we have access to an increasing number of videos that provide accident footage.

In this particular share, a Tesla Model 3 owner stops for an ambulance and is then rear-ended by a Mack truck. It’s not difficult to tell from the video that the truck is following rather closely and hits the Model 3 with quite an impact. However, the Tesla driver is able to keep driving immediately after the crash. Fortunately, as the story goes, the Model 3 protected the occupant. She walked away from the collision without any major injuries.

CEO Elon Musk continues to assert that Tesla makes the safest vehicles on the road today. We have watched videos and read many accounts of Tesla safety being a reality. Time and time again Tesla owners rave about how their cars saved their lives. However, the “safest” claim is virtually impossible to prove. There are many very safe vehicles on the road that save lives on a daily basis.

While these videos are increasingly available and can prove compelling, we rely on crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to determine each vehicle’s overall safety. The NHTSA awards the Model 3 with a five-star overall safety rating, which is comprised of five stars in every category. The Tesla Model 3 has not been fully evaluated by the IIHS, but the institute gives its front crash prevention tech a Superior rating and its headlights the top rating of Good.

We’ll have to wait and see if the IIHS designates the Model 3 as a Top Safety Pick or coveted Top Safety Pick+.

Video Description via iceman w on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 vs Mack truck

The following is dash cam footage from an accident that my wife was involved in. She stopped at an intersection to yield for an ambulance and was then hit by a Mack truck which couldn’t stop. She was lucky enough to walk a away from the crash without any major injuries. The model 3 did a really good job to protect her as much as possible.