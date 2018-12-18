Video: Tesla Model 3 Performance Versus BMW M3

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

In this day in age, comparing products on YouTube is a thing.

Of course, that can become a bit annoying. Certainly, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is a spectacular battery-powered machine. However, there’s more to things than straight-line acceleration and sheer speed off the line. Although entertaining, these videos are slowly getting old.

We all know the Model 3 specs. For some, the current BMW M3’s specs can be recited even in our sleep. In turn, it would be a bit more educational if YouTubers started doing more in-depth videos that really get our blood flowing.

The outgoing generation BMW M3 is powered by a 3.0 liter BMW TwinPower Turbo engine. It delivers 425 horsepower and 486lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) system, allowing for speedy gear changes and impressive power delivery. The M3 can sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 3.9 seconds with some journalists even achieving even lower acceleration times. Overall, the M3 is the benchmark in its price category, as this is one of the best handling cars that money can buy.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is an electric performance machine. It’s powered by two electric motors, featuring a Dual Electric Motor setup, allowing the Model 3 to sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 3.3 seconds. The battery pack will afford the owner with a 310-mile range and the Model 3 will make things interesting both on and off the track.

The video above does stray away for a bit from the usual 0-60 comparisons. However, if we’re being perfectly honest, the BMW M3 and the Tesla Model 3 Performance need a more thorough comparison. One that’s made both on and off the track. A comparison which goes deeper into the gist of things, sans the usual pricing, straight line performance and how they look in certain areas. Even though Tesla is trying to put the driver out of the equation, for most of us, driving a high-performance machine ourselves can be the most fun thing in the world.