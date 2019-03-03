Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Beat Ford Mustang GT: 40-100 MPH

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The Model 3 is soul-less.

But it sure goes like hell.

The well-informed know that the Tesla Model 3 Performance is really a beast. It’s got that instant torque and all-wheel-drive magic that makes it fly off the line. But what happens when we switch it up a bit. Is the Model 3 fast when it’s already rolling?

This video times the Model 3 Performance from a fast roll at 40 MPH up to 100 MPH. The Model 3 Performance fares extremely well for its price class. In fact, it beats the Ford Mustang GT with ease.

We’ve included a video screen grab of the 40 to 100 MPH chart so you can see where the Model 3 places. As you can see, it performs mighty well from this fast role too.

Video description:

We know that the Tesla Model 3 Performance is capable of a 0-60 in 3.3 seconds and a ¼ mile time of 12.1 at 114MPH. But how does it perform with rolling acceleration in the 40-100 range where most races or highway pulls take place? Track Day TV is a channel dedicated to performance car reviews and building an extensive database of their acceleration times. At the same time, I strive to deliver content in a cinematic and visually pleasing style with honest opinions from a guy who spends most of his free time racing his cars.

