Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Beat Ford Mustang GT: 40-100 MPH
The Model 3 is soul-less.
But it sure goes like hell.
The well-informed know that the Tesla Model 3 Performance is really a beast. It’s got that instant torque and all-wheel-drive magic that makes it fly off the line. But what happens when we switch it up a bit. Is the Model 3 fast when it’s already rolling?
This video times the Model 3 Performance from a fast roll at 40 MPH up to 100 MPH. The Model 3 Performance fares extremely well for its price class. In fact, it beats the Ford Mustang GT with ease.
We’ve included a video screen grab of the 40 to 100 MPH chart so you can see where the Model 3 places. As you can see, it performs mighty well from this fast role too.
Video description:
We know that the Tesla Model 3 Performance is capable of a 0-60 in 3.3 seconds and a ¼ mile time of 12.1 at 114MPH. But how does it perform with rolling acceleration in the 40-100 range where most races or highway pulls take place?
Track Day TV is a channel dedicated to performance car reviews and building an extensive database of their acceleration times. At the same time, I strive to deliver content in a cinematic and visually pleasing style with honest opinions from a guy who spends most of his free time racing his cars.
You can check out the full soul-less review of the Tesla Model 3 Performance from Track Day TV here.
Model 3 “soul-less”? … I disagree with the video on that.
Like saying an ICE car is soul-less… because it does not have that special authentic aroma that comes with a horse drawn carriage.
You have to make really loud noises and spew out contaminants to have a soul I guess.
Tesla’s may be soul-less, but at least the guy in the video sure is a ball ‘o’ fire…