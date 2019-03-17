Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Hit 153 MPH: Video
19 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY
Top speed secured.
The Tesla Model 3, especially the Performance variant, is highly capable of running at high speeds. It’s more known for its off-the-line acceleration, but it’s a capable flat-out car too.
Now that the Model 3 is becoming increasingly common in Europe, we get chances to see how it performs on the unlimited speed sections of the Autobahn and that’s precisely what’s captured here.
Watch this impressive acceleration run in a Tesla Model 3 Performance. It hits 153 MPH on the Autobahn and remains super steady. That’s very impressive for a midsize family sedan that’s not really built for ultimate speed.
Video description:
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE 0-247km/h ACCELERATION & TOP SPEED by AutoTopNL
Auto-Top is an honest and pure car filming and testing company. We’re not interested in eco & green (unless it’s like, really superfast). Screaming exhausts, whining superchargers and blowing turbo’s is what we want to hear!
We review all sorts of performance cars. In the different playlists you can enjoy exhaust sounds, acceleration tests (0-100, 0-200) with launch control, onboard cams and the revving sound of each car.
Exotic cars, hot hatches, power sedans. We have it all!
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!