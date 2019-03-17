Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Hit 153 MPH: Video

19 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Top speed secured.

The Tesla Model 3, especially the Performance variant, is highly capable of running at high speeds. It’s more known for its off-the-line acceleration, but it’s a capable flat-out car too.

Now that the Model 3 is becoming increasingly common in Europe, we get chances to see how it performs on the unlimited speed sections of the Autobahn and that’s precisely what’s captured here.

Watch this impressive acceleration run in a Tesla Model 3 Performance. It hits 153 MPH on the Autobahn and remains super steady. That’s very impressive for a midsize family sedan that’s not really built for ultimate speed.

Video description: