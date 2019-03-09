Tesla Model 3 Performance Is So Noisy In 20-Inch Wheel Test: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The results are shocking, says YouTuber Bjorn Nyland.

That’s after conducting his noise test on the Tesla Model 3 Performance fitted with 20-inch wheels.

Shocking? In what way? Let’s just say shockingly bad.

Basically, the Model 3 Performance with 20-inch wheels is comparably as loud as tiny, sub-premium cars like the Fiat 500e and Volkswagen e-Up! That’s not what one would expect from the expensive Model 3.

However, if you look at the chart you’ll notice the Tesla Model X performs very well in the noise test, yet the Model 3 scores poorly. Some of this noise is surely due to those big winter tires, though in all fairness, every car listed below has winter/snow tires on too.

So, what exactly makes the Model 3 so loud then? We’ll chalk it up to poor and or lack of sound deadening. Or maybe some faulty seals. There’s no other reasonable explanation.

Let’s watch the video and take a look at the chart below to find out.

***We’ve included a few links below on this Model 3 noise issue and one way to seal it up better too.

Video description:

Model 3 noise test with 20″ wheels