Tesla Model 3 Performance Is So Noisy In 20-Inch Wheel Test: Video
1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 4
The results are shocking, says YouTuber Bjorn Nyland.
That’s after conducting his noise test on the Tesla Model 3 Performance fitted with 20-inch wheels.
Shocking? In what way? Let’s just say shockingly bad.
Basically, the Model 3 Performance with 20-inch wheels is comparably as loud as tiny, sub-premium cars like the Fiat 500e and Volkswagen e-Up! That’s not what one would expect from the expensive Model 3.
However, if you look at the chart you’ll notice the Tesla Model X performs very well in the noise test, yet the Model 3 scores poorly. Some of this noise is surely due to those big winter tires, though in all fairness, every car listed below has winter/snow tires on too.
So, what exactly makes the Model 3 so loud then? We’ll chalk it up to poor and or lack of sound deadening. Or maybe some faulty seals. There’s no other reasonable explanation.
Let’s watch the video and take a look at the chart below to find out.
***We’ve included a few links below on this Model 3 noise issue and one way to seal it up better too.
Just How Bad is Tesla Model 3 Road Noise?
How To Reduce Wind & Road Noise In Tesla Model 3: Video
Video description:
Model 3 noise test with 20″ wheels
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Performance Is So Noisy In 20-Inch Wheel Test: Video"
Low profile, high tire pressure… just sayin…
This really shocks me deep to the bones.
The Audi has the same tread. 19s but the wide gap isn’t going to be all due to difference from 19 to 20 and profile. The Audi numbers are coffin level quiet.
Well the results sure aren’t great but I always find it interesting how EVs get a lot of grief when they aren’t the best at everything. Notice how the M3 tires are a 35. That is a super short tire and the short sidewall means it has to be stiff. Stiffness means less compliance, which effects sound damping.
Now add a column to that graph for lateral g-force or lap time rankings and, while the M3 is louder with snow tires, it will be fastest car by far. If you want a performance car there have to be some trade-offs.