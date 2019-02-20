Tesla Model 3: Ceramic Coating Versus Clear Bra: Video
31 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 1
So many choices these days…
Which one is right for you? Or, rather, which should you apply to your car?
There’s nothing unique on the paint side when it comes to the Tesla Model 3, so this would apply to any car then. However, Tesla enthusiasts seem particularly interested in protection. Paint protection, that is.
So, what does one of the top detailers think about the ceramic coating versus clear paint film argument?
Watch the short clip and you’ll soon find out. Hint…a bit of both makes for the best all-around protection for your Tesla, or any other car really.
Video description:
Tesla Model 3 – Ceramic Coatings vs. Clear Bra
OCDetail is what the name would suggest! Obsessive and compulsive about details. We strive for the best result and push to always exceed expectations on any service. We always do our best to make sure we are on top of the best practices and most current tech to meet our customers needs.
Services:
Paint Correction
Paint Protection
Clear-Bra Guard
Window Polishing & Coating
Opti-Coat Pro
CQuartz Finest Reserve
CQuartz Interior Detail
XPEL Ultimate Paint Protection Film
Suntek Ultra PPF Clear Bra
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Tesla Model 3: Ceramic Coating Versus Clear Bra: Video"
I’ve got OCD as well.
So I have both on my BMW.
My car always looks shiny and brand new.
A bit pricey but worth it IF you are wanting your car to be fully protected.