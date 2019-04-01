Watch Tesla Model 3 Acceleration Update Tested: Unexpected Results

26 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Is the Tesla Model 3 Performance now quicker than one of its flagship siblings?

Tesla guru and YouTuber Erik Strait (DAErik) just received the latest over-the-air software update (2019.8.3) for his Model 3 Performance. He decides it’s time to meet up with friend and fellow Tesla owner Dan from What’s Inside? Dan owns a handful of Tesla vehicles, but for this test, he brings along his Model X P100DL. One may expect that the automaker would avoid an update that makes its entry-level offering quicker than its most expensive “Performance” vehicle with Ludicrous Mode.

Regardless of the above, we’re talking about the Performance variant of a sporty midsize sedan versus that of a significantly larger, minivan-esque crossover. Tesla probably would have had to actually try pretty hard to make the Model 3 “not” top the Model X P100D (Performance). Certainly, the Model S Performance would still easily race past both of the latter vehicles. However, factor in the Model 3’s adept handling and ability to keep going and going without any limiting or battery overheating, and it’s an incredibly compelling offering.

Check out the video above to see the specific results. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via DAErik on YouTube:

Model 3 beats Model X P100DL in 0-60; with new update!

Dan and I met up to test out the newest update for my Performance Model 3 (2019.8.3). It’s supposed to increase acceleration by 5%. We then pin it against his P100DL Model X. The results were not what we expected…