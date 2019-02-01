This Tesla Model 3 Has 2 Different Front Seats: Video

  1. Home
9 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

A little bit of Generation 1 mixed in with some Generation 2.

Now, this isn’t something you see everyday. Turns out this Tesla Model 3 has two different styles of front seats.

Some Gen 1 and Gen 2 in the mix probably makes for a very rare Model 3.

Tesla seats are constantly evolving. In fact, the seats change so often it’s hard to keep up with what’s current. It’s not just the Model 3, either. The Model S has gone through several seat iterations too.

Even with that though, we’ll admit that this occurrence here is likely as rare as that mismatched Model 3 door panel spotted long ago.

But how did the car end up with these mismatched seats? Watch the video to find out.

Video description:

How I have two different seats in my Tesla Model 3.

Tesla changed the seats and because of a repair I have both.

 

