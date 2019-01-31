Watch Tesla Model 3 Tackle 10 Inches Of Snow: Video

33 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Why would you dare drive a Model 3 in 10 inches of snow?

Surely, it’ll get stuck, right?

This isn’t your typical light snow here. It’s not 6 inches, like we’ve seen in the recent past. There’s nearly a foot of the fluffy stuff on the ground here and that just might be too much for the Model 3. Or is it?

Sure, the Tesla Model 3 can handle small amounts of snow on the roads, but what happens when it tries to plow through 10 inches? With snow tires, that shouldn’t be a problem. However, the Model 3 featured here is fitted with stock all-season tires. Furthermore, the snow is fresh. As a result, it’s not packed down yet.

Does it get stuck? Watch the video to find out.

Video description: