Tesla Model 3 0-60 MPH Dash In Chill Mode: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Let’s chill out a bit for this run.

For when all-out speed isn’t of the essence, the Tesla Model 3 offers a special mode. Called Chill Mode, it dials back the performance of the Model 3 to more normal levels.

It’s not like the Model 3 is slow in this mode, it’s just not blazing quick like it usually is. That’s fine for those times when you just want to chill though.

And as the video clearly depicts, this is the only method for making the Model 3 Performance kinda slow. In other modes it’s insanely fast, but we all know that by now. Chill Mode isn’t unique to the Model 3. It’s offered on the Model S and X too.

Wanna see a slow-ish Model 3? Sit back, relax and chill with us as we watch the Model 3 roll to 60 MPH in Chill Mode.

Video description: