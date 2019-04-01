Caught On Video: Tesla Fan Has S3X In Public (NSFW)

1 H BY WADE MALONE

No concealment here. The act occurred right in front of the garage.

According to the fan, there simply wasn’t enough room for S3X in the garage, so the act had to occur out in public.

Ron Jeremy, well known Tesla activist, said this is an abuse of the justice system:

“This isn’t about S3X in public. The oil and lubricant industry is threatened by the long and sustained growth of Tesla. They’re trying to intimidate Tesla owners, but we will not go down on them without a fight!”

The lewd act was first reported by Pjørn Ad’ect, a member of the local astronomy club and neighborhood watch. Pjorn was keeping an eye on the street with his telescope when he spotted the shocking S3X scene.

Police were dispatched to the scene and immediately were surprised to discover three participants. All of whom carried battery-powered apparatuses of different sizes too.

The man was charged with flashing an overwhelming amount of lustfulness in public and sentenced to 69 kWh of community service.

This is a developing story…

Back to reality

Kidding aside (it is April 1 ya know), what you’re actually looking at here is Bjørn Nyland who just took delivery of his recently ordered Tesla Model 3. You’ll find more info on Bjorn’s Model 3, along with details on which version he choose, at the link directly below.

***Our apologies to Bjorn for turning this into something a bit off topic. We just couldn’t resist.