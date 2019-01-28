Tesla Autopilot 3.0 Shipping Early? With Two Radars? Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Are Tesla vehicles already shipping equipped with Autopilot 3.0?

YouTuber Erik Strait (DAErik) is wrapped up in all sorts of Tesla-related business. One of his tasks is tracking Tesla inventory. With the help of his friend David, he discovered the Tesla Autopilot 2.0 update ahead of its official launch. Well, it’s about time for the Silicon Valley automaker to announce another major update. According to Erik and David, they have an early indication that Tesla Autopilot 3.0 (or really Autopilot 4.0) is on the way. In fact, it appears to be shipping on some cars already.

The guys point out that when they discovered AP 2.0 a few years back, it was due to a new code (AP2) that appeared associated with inventory on Tesla’s site. When Autopilot 2.5 came along, Tesla coded it as AP3. Now, they’ve stumbled upon an AP4 code, which would seem to apply to the upcoming Autopilot 3.0 technology. The feature will use additional hardware that will eventually work to provide Full Self-Driving features.

This timing would make sense since Tesla could assure that the new hardware and update is already present in vehicles shipped to Europe. Additionally, the company’s earnings call is this week, so a big announcement would be advantageous for sure.

Erik and David provide some diagrams and further insight in the video above. Check it out and then let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via DAErik on YouTube:

