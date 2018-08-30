Tesla Autonomous Possibilities Flick Is Inspiring

3 H BY MARK KANE

“You gave me hope to keep exploring”

Here we have a beautiful short movie from Troy Nikolic about the endless possibilities to influence lives with autonomous driving.

Currently, we are not yet able to drive autonomously, but the first such cars should be able to within several years and it really could change peoples lives and open the world for them.

The video includes Tesla as an example vehicle that could take a passenger for a ride as Tesla, with its advanced driver assist system – Tesla Autopilot – is seen as a pioneer for the upcoming full self-driving cars.