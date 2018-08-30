Tesla Autonomous Possibilities Flick Is Inspiring
“You gave me hope to keep exploring”
Here we have a beautiful short movie from Troy Nikolic about the endless possibilities to influence lives with autonomous driving.
Currently, we are not yet able to drive autonomously, but the first such cars should be able to within several years and it really could change peoples lives and open the world for them.
The video includes Tesla as an example vehicle that could take a passenger for a ride as Tesla, with its advanced driver assist system – Tesla Autopilot – is seen as a pioneer for the upcoming full self-driving cars.
“I wrote and directed this branded short to showcase the potential of autonomous driving vehicles. I believe in the future of autonomous driving and if I can show people, even for one second, that there may be some inspiring or practical uses of the technology, then that’s wonderful.
I hope you enjoy what I and some very talented friends/ creators made with this short film.”
Nicely done!
Steve Mahan, who is also blind, rode by himself for 10 minutes in a Google prototype car on the streets of Austin, TX in 2015:
https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/video-austin-host-to-worlds-first-truly-self-driving-car-ride/995027443
He also manned the “driver’s seat” of some of their earlier prototypes, but with a Google employee onboard. This was his first solo trip and the first truly autonomous drive on public roads by anyone, making him the Neil Armstrong of self-driving cars.
You can download a longer video from Waymo’s press page, but the video wouldn’t play on my PC.
With full autonomy there’s no reason to own a car at all. Certainly not an expensive Tesla MS.
Some people said something similar a hundred years ago for the Model T.