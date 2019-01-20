Sliding In The Snow In A Tesla Model 3 Performance: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Slipping and sliding around in the slick snow.

What could be more fun. Provided you’re in a fairly safe location to perform such a stunt, like an empty lot, we see little harm here.

It’s not likely the Model 3 will roll. This is due to its extremely low center of gravity from the battery pack.

Watch as this Tesla Model 3 Performance slide to and fro on the white stuff. The video is shot from several changing angles, which makes for an interesting watch.

As a bonus, check out some extreme Tesla winter testing footage here (includes Model S, Model X and Model 3).

Video description:

This is a Performance Model 3 without Track Mode.