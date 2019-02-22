1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

At home in the mountains.

The Rivian R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV ventured out into the backcountry for a joyous ride.

Without a set script, it was quite simply a let’s see what’s out there type of drive.

Well, at 11,000 feet above sea level in the middle of winter, you can expect to encounter snow. Lots of it, in fact. And that’s precisely what was found. Powder for days, says Rivian.

The video is actually the conclusion of what began as an adventure out to Aspen, Colorado where both the R1T and R1S were displayed. Later, both of the adventure vehicles headed off on a journey, with Rivian dropping hints here and there of what was to come.

Well, the hints have now ended and this stunning clip is the end result. So, go ahead and watch it. It’s quite amazing.

Video description: