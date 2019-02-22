Rivian R1T Pickup Truck & R1S Hit The Powder At 11,000 Feet: Video
At home in the mountains.
The Rivian R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV ventured out into the backcountry for a joyous ride.
Without a set script, it was quite simply a let’s see what’s out there type of drive.
Well, at 11,000 feet above sea level in the middle of winter, you can expect to encounter snow. Lots of it, in fact. And that’s precisely what was found. Powder for days, says Rivian.
The video is actually the conclusion of what began as an adventure out to Aspen, Colorado where both the R1T and R1S were displayed. Later, both of the adventure vehicles headed off on a journey, with Rivian dropping hints here and there of what was to come.
Well, the hints have now ended and this stunning clip is the end result. So, go ahead and watch it. It’s quite amazing.
Video description:
This past January, we made a short film. There was no script, no set, no actors. Just mountains as far as the eye could see, powder for days and the hut of our dreams, luring us 11,000 feet up above sea level.
We invited Ben Moon to bring a few friends, some cameras and several underlayers, and we filmed the magic that ensued as we headed off the grid, into the backcountry, in the R1T and R1S.
Rivian makes beer commercials now?
It looks like they are all having a good time. Including the dog.l
One interesting aspect of EV’s in the back country is high elevation and rarefied air. EV’s don’t need oxygen to run.
Too staged by a bunch of arrogant looking people. Where is the vehicle? All said I’m still a reservation holder.
How did they get it there? Where did they charge it?