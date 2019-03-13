Watch Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Transform Right Before Your Eyes

59 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The transforming truck.

Just the other day we shared rendered images of Rivian’s patented modular system. This applies to its R1T electric pickup truck.

However, we held back on posting the slickest bit from our friends over at RivianForums.com. Along with the images came a real nifty GIF that shows the pickup truck in its various forms.

The GIF was just too heavy for our site to easily support. Therefore, we converted it into a looping video form for your viewing pleasure.

Check out this slick video featuring the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck as it transforms from a truck, to camper, to flatbed and even more right before your eyes. it really is mesmerizing in a cool sort of way.

The basic idea here is that the R1T can be configured in multiple different ways depending on your desires and needs. From a flatbed truck, to a chassis cab and even into some sort of camper, the Rivian truck can supposedly do it all, according to the patent filing.

As RivianForums.com states:

Here at RivianForums, we’ve worked up these digital previews to bring Rivian’s patent to life and show various configurations possible including the basic flatbed configuration, the cargo box utility module, a topper module, a recreational camper top module and the removable side rail module.

Take a look at the rest of the slick renders right below:

6 photos

Source: RivianForums.com