Detailed Elaboration On The Rivian, GM, Amazon Deal: Video
1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 6
Will GM and Amazon’s huge investment in Rivian play out? Why does it make sense?
Our good friend Sean Mitchell has become a bit of an expert on Rivian. While many publications, including mainstream media, are just learning about the upcoming EV company, Mitchell has been covering it for some time.
He even enjoyed an exclusive visit to the company’s Michigan headquarters long ago, way ahead of the rest of us being invited to step inside. Moreover, as usual, Sean has done his homework in more ways than one, which included spending some time with the electric truck and electric SUV at their world debut in LA, in addition to securing an amazing interview with CEO RJ Scaringe in Aspen.
In the above video, it’s clear that Mitchell just heard the news about Rivian, GM, and Amazon. He happens to be in his car without his regular resources, but he provides a quick phone video to get his thoughts out. Check it out to give yourself a little background. However, you’re going to want to scroll down and pay closer attention to Sean’s followup video, which is more organized and includes the real meat and potatoes. Also, he provides a nice summary in the second video description below.
Video Description (above) via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEv.info) on YouTube:
Initial thoughts: GM/Amazon in talks to invest into Rivian
Video Description:
Why the Rivian / GM / Amazon deal could be a win-win-win
What could Rivian get out of this deal?
- Quick infusion of cash
- Instantaneous street credibility that other new EV companies don’t have
- Production prowess
- Potential revenue from any licensing deal or vehicle sales
- Potential for Rivian to be acquired by Amazon or GM in the future
What could GM get out of this deal?
- A working partnership with a bad-ass, forward thinking EV company
- Potential access to some of the best EV tech in the industry
- A potentially competitive truck to compete against F150
What could Amazon get out of this deal?
- A working partnership with a bad-ass, forward thinking EV company
- Potential access to some of the best EV tech in the industry
- Access to an EV fleet with autonomous ready features for deliveries
- Alexa integration and associated revenue
What do you think? Will this ever really come to be? If so, is it a good idea, or will it only lead to issues. Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Detailed Elaboration On The Rivian, GM, Amazon Deal: Video"
I just hope GM’s goal is not the same as for the early Segway… invest, divert, make announcements and do nothing, to be sure there is no competition.. I’m more confident in Amazon’s involvement.
https://newatlas.com/segway-car-project-puma/11413/
Speaking of GM and 2009 :https://www.motortrend.com/news/gm-promises-14-hybrids-by-2012-we-id-the-potential-lineup-4659/
Is this deal similar to the one that Tesla had in their early days with Toyota?
Is Rivian CEO someone it is possible to work with ? It gets down to this sort of aspects ultimately.
Nope, not at all. Charming, down to earth, way smart, super nice. He comes across as a really top-notch guy with great ideas and a willingness to listen and support. He’s also very approachable and open. Most of all, his level of professionalism is paramount.
Did the Daimler & Toyota investments in early Tesla long term benefit Diamler & Toyota? …other than a TSLA stock sale profit?
If Daimler & Toyota could turn clock back they would likely not again make that Tesla investment if the knew to extent that investment would materially aid a future competitor. Back when Daimler & Tesla made the Tesla investment the all-electric EV segment was a PR play thing… today it’s significantly more than that.
Rivian is targeting GM’s most sacred cow… F-Series trucks. Why would GM in any way want to aid Rivian in that?
Anything less than GM purchasing controlling interest in Rivian makes no sense for GM… but often lessons are not learned.
Or perhaps Google will purchase Rivian or both Rivian & GM.
Some very big surprising plays will likely take place in the automotive space next 3 years.