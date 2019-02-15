1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Will GM and Amazon’s huge investment in Rivian play out? Why does it make sense?

Our good friend Sean Mitchell has become a bit of an expert on Rivian. While many publications, including mainstream media, are just learning about the upcoming EV company, Mitchell has been covering it for some time.

He even enjoyed an exclusive visit to the company’s Michigan headquarters long ago, way ahead of the rest of us being invited to step inside. Moreover, as usual, Sean has done his homework in more ways than one, which included spending some time with the electric truck and electric SUV at their world debut in LA, in addition to securing an amazing interview with CEO RJ Scaringe in Aspen.

In the above video, it’s clear that Mitchell just heard the news about Rivian, GM, and Amazon. He happens to be in his car without his regular resources, but he provides a quick phone video to get his thoughts out. Check it out to give yourself a little background. However, you’re going to want to scroll down and pay closer attention to Sean’s followup video, which is more organized and includes the real meat and potatoes. Also, he provides a nice summary in the second video description below.

Initial thoughts: GM/Amazon in talks to invest into Rivian

Why the Rivian / GM / Amazon deal could be a win-win-win

What could Rivian get out of this deal?

Quick infusion of cash

Instantaneous street credibility that other new EV companies don’t have

Production prowess

Potential revenue from any licensing deal or vehicle sales

Potential for Rivian to be acquired by Amazon or GM in the future

What could GM get out of this deal?

A working partnership with a bad-ass, forward thinking EV company

Potential access to some of the best EV tech in the industry

A potentially competitive truck to compete against F150

What could Amazon get out of this deal?

A working partnership with a bad-ass, forward thinking EV company

Potential access to some of the best EV tech in the industry

Access to an EV fleet with autonomous ready features for deliveries

Alexa integration and associated revenue

What do you think? Will this ever really come to be? If so, is it a good idea, or will it only lead to issues. Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.