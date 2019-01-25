Range Rover Sport P400e PHEV Review By Autogefühl: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The luxury SUV with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain

The Range Rover Sport P400e is one of the two plug-in hybrid Land Rovers on the market (the second is the slightly bigger Range Rover P400e, equipped with the same battery and drivetrain). It’s, of course, all-wheel drive and ready for off-road driving.

The car was recently tested by the Autogefühl in its usual full-length format, which brings detailed insight on the exterior, interior and driving experience.

The Range Rover Sport P400e is envisioned for those who can recharge at home or work and their daily commute fits into the all-electric range of about 20 miles (32 km). Some could be motivated to opt for the PHEV because local company tax breaks will make it cheaper compared to diesel. Anyways, the savings on fuel alone probably would not be enough to convince anyone to go for the plug-in over diesel.

One of the nice things that the driver would notice right from the beginning is silence when starting (in all-electric mode), which is pretty cool when you experience it in such a big vehicle. Range Rover Sport offers also a great upright – command – seating position. There are of course some drawbacks, as the plug-in hybrid components consumer some part of trunk capacity and the infotainment seems to be not very responsive (we already heard that several times in the case of various Jaguar Land Rover cars).

Range Rover P400e specs: