Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Corvette Z06 & Dodge Challenger: Video
Tesla takedown?
We’ve seen the Tesla Model 3 race all sorts of cars. From Ford Mustangs to Chevy Camaros and even a Porsche GT2 RS. Typically, the Model 3 Performance variant beats most of the competition. That’s largely due to its all-wheel-drive setup and the instant torque provided by the electric motors.
This is not unique to just the Model 3 though. The Tesla Model S and X both dominate at the strip too, as would some other AWD electric cars like the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron, provided the competitive field was a bit more tame than what these Teslas often face.
In this video here you can see how a Tesla Model 3 Performance fares against a Chevy Corvette C7 Z06 and a Dodge Challenger RT in a 1/8-mile drag race. The 1/8-mile is especially well suited for electric cars due to the fact that many have top speeds that can’t match geared gas cars.
Watch the Tesla racing action in the video above to see the winners (note the terrible Tesla launch in race #2) and check out the specs for all three of the cars below.
Video description:
-Challenger RT : 0:15
-Corvette C7 : 0:31
Friends and fellow youtubers from our other channel Daily Driven Projects went to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Fastlane Fridays 1/8th mile drag racing event.
My Tesla Miami was there testing out their new Model 3 Performance.
-2019 Tesla Model 3 Perf : 75 kWh 350 V lithium-ion battery & dual motors 450 hp & 471lb-ft(639Nm) for 4072lbs(1847kg)
-2018 Challenger RT : 5.7L OHV 16v Hemi V8 375hp @ 5,150rpm & 410lb-ft(557Nm) @ 4,300rpm for 4190lbs (1901kg)
-2018 Corvette Z06 : 6.2L OHV 16v Supercharged V8 650hp @ 6400rpm & 650 ft-lbs(881Nm) @ 3600 rpm for 3524lbs (1598kg)
