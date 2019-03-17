Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Corvette Z06 & Dodge Challenger: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla takedown?

We’ve seen the Tesla Model 3 race all sorts of cars. From Ford Mustangs to Chevy Camaros and even a Porsche GT2 RS. Typically, the Model 3 Performance variant beats most of the competition. That’s largely due to its all-wheel-drive setup and the instant torque provided by the electric motors.

This is not unique to just the Model 3 though. The Tesla Model S and X both dominate at the strip too, as would some other AWD electric cars like the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron, provided the competitive field was a bit more tame than what these Teslas often face.

In this video here you can see how a Tesla Model 3 Performance fares against a Chevy Corvette C7 Z06 and a Dodge Challenger RT in a 1/8-mile drag race. The 1/8-mile is especially well suited for electric cars due to the fact that many have top speeds that can’t match geared gas cars.

Watch the Tesla racing action in the video above to see the winners (note the terrible Tesla launch in race #2) and check out the specs for all three of the cars below.

Video description: