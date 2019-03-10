Check Out This Slick Novitec Tesla Model X With Vossen Wheels: Video
Subdued yet stylish as heck.
We approve. Do you?
Wrapped in a satin grey, the gloss charcoal solid powder coated finish on the forged Vossen wheels blends in. The result is a new sleekness and wow factor for the electric Tesla Model X SUV.
We appreciate these tuned, yet not over the top versions of the various Teslas we’ve seen over the years from the folks at Novitec and Vossen. A bit dramatic in appearance, but not overdone.
What do you think of this particular Model X? Improved over the standard version or a step in the wrong direction? In our eyes, this is perhaps the best-looking Model X we’ve seen thus far, but beauty is, as they say, in the eye of the beholder.
Video description:
Our friends at Rautamo Norway came to visit Vimmerby, Sweden for the Vossen Owners Meet, giving us a chance to shoot their Novitec-kitted Tesla Model X on Vossen Forged CG-205T wheels.
Wrapped in a satin grey, the Gloss Charcoal solid powder coated finish blends right in, resulting in a new and improved sleekness for the electric SUV.
