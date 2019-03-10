Check Out This Slick Novitec Tesla Model X With Vossen Wheels: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Subdued yet stylish as heck.

We approve. Do you?

Wrapped in a satin grey, the gloss charcoal solid powder coated finish on the forged Vossen wheels blends in. The result is a new sleekness and wow factor for the electric Tesla Model X SUV.

We appreciate these tuned, yet not over the top versions of the various Teslas we’ve seen over the years from the folks at Novitec and Vossen. A bit dramatic in appearance, but not overdone.

What do you think of this particular Model X? Improved over the standard version or a step in the wrong direction? In our eyes, this is perhaps the best-looking Model X we’ve seen thus far, but beauty is, as they say, in the eye of the beholder.

Video description: