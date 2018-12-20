Watch This Nokian Winter Tire Test On Tesla Model S: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

White Hell

That’s not the name for the snowy season that’s upon some of us. Rather, it’s the nickname for the location where Nokian Tyres conducts all winter-tire testing.

Nokian just released a video of winter tire testing on a Tesla Model S. Though the clip is short and sweet, it does provide us with a look at what proper tires can do.

Though the cold of winter impacts range, there’s often a larger negative impact from the snow on the ground. Of course, we can’t avoid what Mother Nature tosses our way. However, as drivers, we can prepare for the conditions.

One of the best additions to any car, regardless if its front-wheel, rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive, is a proper set of winter tires. These proper tires provide you with the ability to accelerate in the slick stuff. More importantly, stopping distances reduce dramatically in snow & ice with winter tires. And that’s important from a safety perspective.

Check out the brief clip above to see how the Tesla Model S with Nokian winter tires bites in with the conditions are slick.

Video description: