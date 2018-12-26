Nissan LEAF Rapidgate No Longer A Problem?
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 9
It appears Nissan may have addressed the issue with 2018 Nissan LEAF charging speed limitations.
Not long after the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF arrived, reports began to surface about issues with charging speed when the battery was hot (aka Rapidgate). Essentially, if you went on a road trip and tried to fast-charge the car a few times, the charging speed was severely slowed during the second or third charging attempt.
Bjørn Nyland (Teslabjørn) and Lemon-Tea Leaf, among others, tested the Nissan LEAF extensively to prove that the issue was real. However, more recently, people have been reporting that the charging speed issue may not be so bad in newer vehicles.
YouTuber Electric Swede set out to find out whether the new reports are true. He tested a LEAF that was just built in November 2018. His findings make it clear that Nissan has changed charging speed limits when the battery is hot.
Check out the short video above and let us know your experiences. Do you own a new LEAF? Have you experienced Rapidgate? Has anyone bought a LEAF more recently? Fill us in via the comment section below.
Video Description via Electric Swede on YouTube:
Nissan Leaf 2018 – Rapidgate changed? Less limitation in newer cars!
I have tested rapid charging at higher temperatures in my new Nissan Leaf 40kWh. (Car manufactured nov 2018)
After getting reports from other drivers that recently got delivery of new Leafs, that the speed wasn’t so bad as Teslabjorn, Lemon-Tea Leaf or Fully Charged have reported. It seems that in the newer Leafs from latest months, there is a lot different in the limits that Nissan has implemented when the battery is hot.
Nissan LEAF US
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Rapidgate No Longer A Problem?"
No official word from Nissan about this? What’s their plan for fixing all the existing vehicles? Recall and change hardware? Over the air software fix, or maybe some other software fix that doesn’t require visiting a dealership?
Thanks to efforts taken by Mr. Carlos Ghosn.
Japan: Please release him.
Whatever improvements that Nissan made for Leaf will go for waste since the new management is not interested in selling EVs.
See how nationalistic and notorious the Japanese are. Please think twice before buying a Japanese product whether it be vehicle or camera or laptop.
New floorpan to accept 60 kWh battery been used since Oct 18,maybe the 40 pack has been reconfigured and has more space to cool passively.
Hi John. Would be interested to get more info from you on this as this is news to me. Can you please email me at evrevolutionshow@gmail.com?
Or maybe they just changed the software and made it more permissive.
The graphic says
“Did Nissan Changed the Software?”
Should that not be
“Did Nissan Change the Software?”
Please give The Elecric Swede a pass on the edit.
The 93 degree F Leaf battery temperature, while DC fast charging in freezing weather ( 0. C ) , shows a significantly improved rate of charge.
This is going to be a welcome change to the Leaf software, especially among the Leaf 40kWh #rapidgate crowd, who discovered the alarmingly excessive battery charging taper, during high temperature 2nd & 3rd attempts at road trip DC fast charging.
It could simply be that they changed the charge limitation parameters, which implies a tradeoff: You can rapid-charge your 2018 Leaf more quickly, but since there’s still no active TMS, that rapid charging will degrade the battery. This is less a solution than a capitulation. The core problem (no active TMS) remains.
Active liquid cooling would be a real and effective solution. But Nissan just won’t go there. Never has. This is probably a “fix” that just allows the battery to get hotter. I predict increased degradation. We had a Leaf for three years from 2013 to 2016. Good car, but terrible battery. It’s a shame Nissan never fixed the root cause of the issue.