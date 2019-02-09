Alex On Autos Checks Out Nissan LEAF e-Plus: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Still awaiting pricing and independent reviews now.

The Nissan LEAF e+ is not yet available in the U.S. so ahead of a full review expected in April, Alex On Autos gathered the most important facts about the 62 kWh battery version of the Japanese flagship.

The informative presentation concerns changes (mainly battery, motor and charging power), as well as expected prices.

Deliveries in the U.S. should start in Spring 2019, or just a couple of months from now.

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)

