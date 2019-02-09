Alex On Autos Checks Out Nissan LEAF e-Plus: Video
Still awaiting pricing and independent reviews now.
The Nissan LEAF e+ is not yet available in the U.S. so ahead of a full review expected in April, Alex On Autos gathered the most important facts about the 62 kWh battery version of the Japanese flagship.
The informative presentation concerns changes (mainly battery, motor and charging power), as well as expected prices.
Deliveries in the U.S. should start in Spring 2019, or just a couple of months from now.
Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)
- 62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)
- 288 lithium-ion cells (compared to 192 cells)
- battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard
- 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)
- 385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)
- 458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)
- 570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)
- 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)
- 70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)
Best reviewer in all of YouTube.
I am looking forward to Alex’s April review on The Nissan Leaf e+. His hands on driving review should be able to answer all of those still yet to be unanswered questions ( $ cost for US, etc. ).
