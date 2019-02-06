New Look At Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Prior To LA Debut: Video

28 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Prior to the world debut at the LA Auto Show, Rivian held a media event in Michigan.

With that now well behind us, we’ve uncovered rare video from that first look at the Rivian R1T.

Rivian and, in general, electric trucks, are all the rage these days as finally big and capable EVs seem to be coming soon. Even Ford is working on an electric F-150, which we spotted charging just the other day.

The grand kick-off to all this electric pickup truck action really started before the R1T debuted in LA. The first look at what’s potentially the first electric truck to come to market began when Rivian invited media to see the truck before hitting the stage in LA.

In this video, you get a rare look at the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck prior to its grand debut in Los Angeles. the quality of the video isn’t the best, but it’s unlikely another such clip exists.

Since LA, Rivian has been active displaying its R1T and R1S electric SUV in places like Colorado, where we again got to see these two electric adventure electric vehicles in action.