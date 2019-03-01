MotorWeek: Nissan LEAF e+ Re-Energized For Future: Video
And only time will tell how good the e+ really is
More and more media reporters had a chance to try out the Nissan LEAF e+ (or PLUS) for short test drives, so hopefully, we will discover weak and strong points of the latest longer-range version. It will be available in parallel with the current 40 kWh version.
MotorWeek, during its first drive (don’t expect deep reviews yet, as those will probably follow later on) in sunny San Diego said: “Nissan LEAF grows with the times becoming even more energized for a future where electricity will play a bigger role in how we drive”.
It’s a very good point, as the times have changed a lot during those eight years since the first LEAFs were delivered. The battery capacity increased, range increased, power output is up. Consumers are looking for better cars and aside from production constraints (leading to lack of choices) the LEAF was showing its age. In the case of LEAF, a lot will depend on price, which we don’t know yet for the U.S.
Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)
- 62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)
- 288 lithium-ion cells (compared to 192 cells)
- battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard
- 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)
- 385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)
- 458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)
- 570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)
- 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)
- 70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)
3 Comments on "MotorWeek: Nissan LEAF e+ Re-Energized For Future: Video"
My all-time favourite car show-series. MW has always been objective and trusting in their reporting on the automotive scene. Good reports from them suggest a solid vehicle that will be very effective at consumer transportation tasks.
The Leaf e-Plus is no exception to this with improved range, power and handling. Still a smooth ride quality for the class of this vehicle and solid functionality and good interior appointments. I believe Nissan continues with the value-conscious approach to all-electric vehicle offerings by keeping the Leaf offerings in a market segment that make them affordable, practical and a great entry-point for switching drivers from ICE vehicles into battery-electrics.
It does not have to be the fastest, sexiest or offer the most range to continue to carve out a solid space for itself (over 400,000 Leafs now sold globally since 2010) in this huge market opportunity that is the global EV landscape.
A great pick in my books!
I would hate to be the guy trying to sell these after yesterday. I think Nissan, GM, Hyundia…are going to have to seriously cut prices if they want to move any EVs. I have a Bolt that isn’t even a year old and I am seriously thinking of ordering a M3 before the rebate decreases again.
The future arrived 24 hours ago and I think all the legacy car companies are still in denial.
I agree that traditional manufacturers will be revisiting to some degree some things like price and battery size in their offerings this year, given that they likely didn’t know when the model 3 at $35k would be available. However, I think denial is not likely. I did give you an upvote though.