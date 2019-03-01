MotorWeek: Nissan LEAF e+ Re-Energized For Future: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

And only time will tell how good the e+ really is

More and more media reporters had a chance to try out the Nissan LEAF e+ (or PLUS) for short test drives, so hopefully, we will discover weak and strong points of the latest longer-range version. It will be available in parallel with the current 40 kWh version.

MotorWeek, during its first drive (don’t expect deep reviews yet, as those will probably follow later on) in sunny San Diego said: “Nissan LEAF grows with the times becoming even more energized for a future where electricity will play a bigger role in how we drive”.

It’s a very good point, as the times have changed a lot during those eight years since the first LEAFs were delivered. The battery capacity increased, range increased, power output is up. Consumers are looking for better cars and aside from production constraints (leading to lack of choices) the LEAF was showing its age. In the case of LEAF, a lot will depend on price, which we don’t know yet for the U.S.

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)

