Here’s What MKBHD Learned About Tesla Repair Process: Video

54 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Marques Brownlee’s Tesla Model S “Apollo” has been resurrected.

If you’re not aware, back in November, a truck hit tech guru MKBHD’s Tesla Model S. Needless to say, it ended up in the shop for quite some time, with about $40,000 worth of damage. Clearly, Brownlee wasn’t thrilled about having Apollo out of commission and unavailable for three months. However, it opened up an opportunity for him to share the situation, and more specifically, the repair process with us.

For those unfamiliar with Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), he has single-handedly established a YouTube channel with a massive amount of followers (about 8 million, along with some 2 billion views). It all started with some tech reviews back in 2008. Anyhow, Brownlee does a tremendous job of reviewing products and simplifying things in a way that everyone can learn and understand.

With that being said, we were very excited to learn about the Tesla repair process through Brownlee’s eyes. He talks about the timeframe, the insurance situation, parts, etc. Keep in mind, Tesla does not do body work, so you have to find a Tesla-approved body shop to take care of the repairs. Obviously, this particular shop in New York that Brownlee relied on was first-rate. In fact, it even had all the necessary parts in stock! Check out the video for all the enlightening details.

Have you had a Tesla repaired after a collision? How does your experience compare to Brownlee’s?

Video Description via Marques Brownlee on YouTube:

Apollo is back! Here’s what I learned about the Tesla repair process…

Original crash video: