How do Car.com and Autotrader first drives of the all-new 2019 Kia Niro EV compare?

We’ve had a huge influx of Kia Niro EV reviews as of late, in addition to Hyundai Kona Electric coverage. This comes as no surprise since these Korean automakers are ramping up electric car releases ahead of most other automakers. There was a time that we were worried these companies would focus solely on hydrogen-powered vehicles, but fortunately, the tables have turned. Still, it may be awhile before production is significant and availability is notable. Nonetheless, we can’t discount the automakers’ valiant efforts and impressive offerings.

Cars says Kia has finally impressed with the new Niro EV in terms of range. In the past, Kia has offered a few EVs, but range was a major issue. Unfortunately, as the review points out, this electric crossover won’t be available in the U.S. in most markets.

Autotrader agrees that electric range is a major advancement for this new Kia entrant. It also reminds us that while the crossover is more expensive than competitors, you’ll enjoy substantial savings on “fuel.” The reviewer points out that the e-Niro has a reasonably upscale cabin with respectable cargo volume. It’s also well-equipped, even in its base configuration.

In addition, acceleration is impressive and it remains composed as far as handling is concerned. However, the ride is somewhat stiff and larger bumps are noticeable. Overall, Autotrader believes the e-Niro is a big step forward for electric motoring in general.

Have you driven a Kia Niro EV or an Hyundai Kona Electric? If so, please share the experience in the comment section below.

Video Description via Car.com on YouTube:

2019 Kia Niro EV: First Look – Cars.com

The 2019 Kia Niro EV rides on the same platform as the 2020 Soul EV as well as its corporate cousin, the 2019 Hyundai Kona EV. We got a chance to see it in its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Below, you’ll find Autotrader’s review for comparison:

Video Description via AutoTrader on YouTube:

2019 Kia e-Niro first drive review

The Kia e-Niro is a five-door small electric SUV which will be competing with the likes of the Hyundai Kona electric, Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Ioniq and smaller Renault Zoe. It has an impressive range of 282 miles, can comfortably fit four/five adults, is reasonably priced, has plenty of kit, and could sway some reluctant people towards electric motoring. Digital Editor Rachael Hogg went all the way to South Korea to drive Kia’s latest EV.