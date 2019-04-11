Exclusive Interview With CEO Of Electric Truck Maker Bollinger Motors

45 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Robert Bollinger is open, candid, and sharing lots of insight in this exclusive interview.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell from AllThingsEV.info has a knack for attending the right events and securing access to important people in the segment. This is all part of the fact that he surely does his homework as he dives into the future of EVs. Mitchell’s most recent adventure finds him in Detroit with Bollinger Motors CEO Robert Bollinger at the company’s headquarters. Being that there’s still much to learn about Bollinger and its future pursuits, Sean has a multitude of questions for Robert.

As these new EV startups begin to push forward, there’s a bit of a slippery slope in terms of how much they may be able to (or want to) divulge early on. As we’ve seen, Rivian Automotive has been at is for nearly a decade and is just beginning to go public with debuts and details.

Bollinger Motors is yet another upcoming electric automaker with a focus on trucks. However, its design plans are vastly different from that of Rivian. While we don’t know very much about the upcoming Tesla pickup truck, it’s probably safe to say the Bollinger’s offerings will be far removed from what the Silicon Valley automaker has planned. Perhaps not so much in terms of capability, but almost certainly when it comes to exterior design choices.

At any rate, this is a longer video, which makes sense since it’s a full interview. However, we’re here to tell you that it’s definitely worth your time. Here’s hoping that Bollinger finds much success in the years to come.

Check out the video interview and then leave us your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below. On a side note, stay tuned for Sean and I in tandem at the Nikola World event in Scottsdale, Arizona early next week.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:

Bollinger Motors: Maker of Mid Mod Electric Trucks

I sat down with CEO of Bollinger Motors, Robert Bollinger, to talk about how he parlayed a payout in his hair care business to start a new kind of EV company. Robert calls them the B1 and B2. I call them the worlds first Mid Mod Electric trucks.