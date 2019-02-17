What’s Inside A Tesla Surfboard? Let’s Take A Look: Video

18 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Let’s destroy a brand new surfboard.

Sounds like a silly plan. It’s even sillier when you consider that this particular surfboard is a Tesla. Not only that, it’s a limited-run, collectible item that costs a ton of money.

Let’s destroy it anyways.

Why would someone destroy a brand new Tesla surfboard? The answer: to see what’s inside. Perfectly fitting for the What’s Inside YouTube channel.

This surfboard from Tesla was limited to just 200 units made. It sold for $1,500 a pop, but the one in the video cost even more. What’s Inside paid a whopping $3,000 for this board. For that amount of money, you might expect it to have Autopilot. It does not. And there are no Easter Eggs hidden within either.

After testing it out in the surf conditions, What’s Inside jumped on top of it in between two Teslas. It eventually broke into two pieces.

The Tesla surfboard has an EPS core, a layer of fiberglass and even some carbon fiber. Basically, it’s just like any other surfboard. But it does have that Tesla logo.

